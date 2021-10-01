Identity card is no longer valid for travel to UK, passport becomes mandatory

From this Friday, October 1, the identity card is no longer sufficient to enter British territory. European travelers will now have to present their passport at the border. “Only residents benefiting from the United Kingdom’s Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union, eligible for (pre) settled status, will be able to continue to use an identity card until 2025”, specifies the government website.





As a result of Brexit, this decision could lower the country’s tourist traffic, already impacted by the measures in force to fight the Coronavirus. Indeed, if the identity card is free in France, making a passport costs 86 € for an adult, 42 € for minors 15 to 17 years old and 17 € before 15 years old.

The reason for this change? The British government maintains that “identity cards would be easier to counterfeit, while passports have become very sophisticated”, explains in Opinion Catherine Barnard, deputy director of the research organization The UK in a changing Europe. The English do not have an identity card themselves. At the moment, European travelers do not need a visa to visit the United Kingdom.