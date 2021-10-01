Ile-de-France places an order with Alstom to replace the trams on line T1

The regional transport authority Ile-de-France Mobilités and the RATP have placed an order with Alstom Transport to renew the tram trainsets on line T1 for an amount of up to 310 million euros, they said. announced in a press release on Friday.

A first firm order for 37 trainsets has been placed to replace the current trainsets which currently link Asnières-sur-Seine to Noisy-le-Sec on the northern outskirts of Paris, some of which have been in service since 1992. A second optional order for 83 trams could be added to strengthen the transport offer and cope with the ongoing extensions, added the press release.





Air-conditioned trams

These air-conditioned trams, fitted with audio information, screens and USB sockets, should make it possible to increase transport capacity by 15% compared to current trains. Their motorization must make it possible to reduce traction energy consumption by at least 30%. These trams will be 95% recyclable.

This new order is added to the list of investments to modernize the Paris region network while Ile-de-France Mobilités and RATP have already placed an order to renew metro and RER B trains from Alstom, world number two. in the rail sector since the acquisition of its competitor Bombardier Transports in January 2021.