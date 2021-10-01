“I’m leaving the show” the big anger of Jenifer (The Voice)

Jenifer is usually a juror for The Voice who is all smiles and positive. However, it seems that this next episode of The Voice has awakened the rage that slumbered in her! According to sources close to the show, the famous singer would have even threatened to leave the adventure in the middle! So what happened? The Objeko team reveals its shocking revelations to you on what awaits us on Saturday evening on TF1!

Jenifer: a very busy schedule!

Jenifer, the famous juror of The Voice, has a very busy schedule these days! The winner of the first edition of Star Academy does not stop! The beautiful 38-year-old from Nice has just been a mother for the third time last May. She therefore has an infant at home who particularly occupies her! Beside that, the singer however finds the time to prepare her musical future!

Recently, she flew to London to record her next album. She had also told her fans on Instagram:

“Direction London to start recording the album. To be able to record in “live” conditions, in legendary studios from another time and which have seen the biggest international stars pass, see the songs come to life without machines and only played with incredible musicians (…) an album for the stage, with brass, violins… in short, with soul. I can’t wait, so can’t wait to be at the moment when this album will be yours and that at the bend of a road, we will be able to look each other in the eyes again… ”.

Of course, on top of all that, Jenifer has been on the small screen for years as a juror for The Voice. And this year, the program is very special!

The Voice: the All Stars version everyone was waiting for

This year, Jenifer does not have 3 competing coaches, but 4 this year! They are Mika, Zazie, Florent Pagny, and Patrick Fiori. This is not the only novelty of this special edition of The Voice! Indeed, all the candidates are former participants of the previous editions! We can thus find Will Baker, Anne Sila, or even Olympe. Of course, former winners such as Kendji Girac, or successful candidates such as Louane are not part of the competition. We must give others a chance!





The course of the famous TF1 show is also different. Jenifer and the other jurors still do blind auditions, but the show skips steps and goes straight to battles. This season will therefore be shorter than the previous ones, although it is very intense! The audience of TF1 seems particularly well hooked with this All Stars season, given the audience figures! However, Jenifer seems to have some issues with the program. Anger roars, as revealed by our colleagues from Télé Loisirs …

Jenifer is leaving The Voice? The reasons for his anger

As you surely know, The Voice is not broadcast live. The show of Saturday, October 2 is therefore already ready to be broadcast. And it looks like we’re going to have a nice surprise! Indeed, Jenifer would threaten to leave the show! This next episode sees the start of the cross-battles. For those who do not know The Voice, it is a duel between the champions of two teams. It is then the spectators of the public who decide on the winner. Being an odd number, there cannot be a tie.

It would seem that it was during one of these ordeals that Jenifer would have exclaimed:

“I’m leaving the show. I do not continue. Frankly, I’m a little confused. I confess … I absolutely should not react like that. But I am in the most total misunderstanding. I am extremely disappointed. It is a battle that should not be done… “

It’s the shock! We are not used to seeing the jury get carried away like this! What could have happened to make her react so much? The leaks did not go so far as to reveal the names of the candidates for the battle. However, it seems that this took place between a candidate from Jenifer and a candidate from Mika. Objeko also doesn’t know if Jenifer will end up leaving the show, or if it was just a passing tantrum. To know the end of the story, see you this Saturday evening on TF1!



