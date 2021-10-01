imprisoning people for political purposes is “unacceptable”

Putting people in jail to use them as political bargaining chips is “Totally unacceptable”US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, September 30, after China released two Canadians detained for almost three years. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were taken into custody shortly after Canada’s 2018 arrest of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, at the request of states -United. Although Beijing has assured that the two cases are unrelated, the “Two Michael” as well as an American and his sister were allowed to leave after Meng Wanzhou reached an agreement with the American authorities and was able to return to China last week.

“We are very happy to see that the two Michael’s have been able to return home, as have our two American citizens”Antony Blinken told reporters in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he was participating in trade talks between the United States and the European Union. “But a bigger problem remains. And it’s not just about China: other countries are engaged in the practice of arbitrarily detaining the citizens of other countries for political purposes. And that should be totally unacceptable ”, he continued.

Huawei number two was released after three years of house arrest in Vancouver, escaping extradition to the United States who wanted to try her for bank fraud under sanctions imposed on Iran. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested in China on espionage charges considered by Ottawa to be “Invented from scratch”. They were greeted on their return to Canada by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.