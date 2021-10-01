in difficulty on Mbappé, Paris would have passed Real Madrid for Haaland!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 market values ​​of Parisians

PSG on pole for Erling Haaland? After a gargantuan transfer window this summer, the capital club could put the cover back next year. If he thinks that Kylian Mbappé could spin on the side of Real Madrid, PSG would have the idea of ​​replacing him with Erling Haaland.

According to information from Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Norwegian would benefit from an exit voucher for the summer of 2022 in Dortmund despite a contract which runs until 2024. The Italian newspaper reports that PSG could indeed jump on the opportunity and would already have passed Real Madrid in the negotiations, taking advantage of the good relations between Mino Raiola, the player’s agent and Leonardo, PSG sporting director.

Haaland would like a staggering salary, Dortmund a nice compensation.

Nevertheless, if the club of the capital made nice shots this summer with signatures without paying transfer fees (Messi, Donnarumma, Ramos in particular), it will be necessary to break the piggy bank for Haaland. The GoS reports that Dortmund would like to recover between 75 and 90 million euros in this operation while the player’s entourage would claim an annual salary of around 50 million euros. If the 2021 summer transfer window has driven the football world crazy, 2022 could prove to be just as great. Business to follow …