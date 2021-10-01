In Sofia, Gaël Monfils corrects Gianluca Mager

The former world No.6 was in control the entire game, only having to rule out one break point in the first game of the second set. Before that, he had already done a lot of damage, crushing Gianluca Mager unceremoniously. By his service first, winning in particular the first fourteen points on his faceoff and ending the match with 72% of first balls, 13 aces and 93% of points behind his first serve! But also in the exchange, where Monfils played long and safe, often letting Mager get lost tactically and go wrong.



