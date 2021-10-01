In Sofia, Gaël Monfils corrects Gianluca Mager

The Frenchman thus maintains the good momentum and above all leaves this Friday the image of an assured and very clean tennis, carried by a remarkable quality of service. A point of his game that the Frenchman has particularly worked on with his new coaches this year, Günter Bresnik and Richard Ruckelshausen.
“I had a good match, I’m really happy, recognized the 20th player in the world at the exit. We work a lot, we focus on the serve, my forehand was solid, maybe less punchy, but I wanted to put a little more rotation. I’m in good shape, the indoor I like. After the good matches in Metz, I try to continue. It took a little while, but now I’m feeling great, I’m looking ahead, I’m motivated. “
The former world No.6 was in control the entire game, only having to rule out one break point in the first game of the second set. Before that, he had already done a lot of damage, crushing Gianluca Mager unceremoniously. By his service first, winning in particular the first fourteen points on his faceoff and ending the match with 72% of first balls, 13 aces and 93% of points behind his first serve! But also in the exchange, where Monfils played long and safe, often letting Mager get lost tactically and go wrong.
Seven shutouts for Monfils
In short, very clean work for the Frenchman, very dynamic, despite a postponed entry into the tournament, after the forfeit of his first designated opponent in Sofia, Ilya Ivashka. Mager clearly lacked weapons and solutions to derail the mechanics of Monfils, who still validated his superiority very early in the second set, at 2-1, on a big first ball return in the feet of the Italian, mounted a little adventure.
The affair was heard and in great width. Monfils ended the match with seven shutouts concluded (5 on his serve, 2 in return), only six small points abandoned on his throw-in and the feeling fully justified of having done a good job on Friday in Sofia. In the semifinals, he will cross paths with the American Marcus Giron, who also easily fell to John Millman a little earlier (6-4, 6-2).
A nice meeting between the two men who appreciate each other and train from time to time together. “I like him a lot, he’s a very nice guy, he’s a warrior, he never gives up. It’s going to be a tough game for me. When you play guys who like you, they wanna tear you up, smiled Monfils, who sees further than the last square in Bulgaria. I would like to give myself the possibility of going looking for a title “, he said.