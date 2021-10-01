In the United States, the inflexible and enigmatic Kyrsten Sinema, target of progressives

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema on September 29, 2021, in Washington. TOM BRENNER / REUTERS

When she was elected, almost miraculously, in 2018, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema was showered with praise from the left. Her biography of a former social worker, her choice to position herself at the center in a state where Democrats represent only a third of those registered. His endurance as a triathlon enthusiast. During the campaign, she had added a scent of “societal” progress: she would be the first bisexual declared to accede to the Senate.

Democrats quickly became disillusioned. Then desperate. And Kyrsten Sinema is now doomed to moaning by her own friends: she is one of the two senators – along with Joe Manchin, from West Virginia – who obstruct the vote of the reforms proposed by the American president, Joe Biden, in his plan of 3.5 trillion dollars (3 trillion euros). “We are sorely disappointedsays Rosemary Dixon, an activist with Indivisible Arizona. We worked very hard to get her elected and she stabs the people of Arizona in the back. “





At 45, after three years in the Senate and six in the House of Representatives, the former child of a family in difficulty who found refuge in an abandoned gas station, has become the target of progressives, who accuse him of ” taking hostage “ the reforms promised by Joe Biden. All summer long, young people from the Sunrise Movement, a group of climate activists, raided her office in Phoenix, furious at her opposition to the Green New Deal, a shame as she began her career with the party of the Greens in Arizona. Civil rights activists, including the Reverend Jesse Jackson, occupied the premises. Icon of the Latino farm workers’ movement Dolores Huerta, 91, also traveled to Phoenix to protest her opposition to the minimum wage increase.

Centrism no longer pays

With the rising stakes – and perils – for the president’s Build Back Better program, his position has become increasingly intolerable in the eyes of the grassroots. On September 25, the Arizona Democratic Party gave her an ultimatum: fall into line or be the subject of a vote of no confidence, which would deprive her of the party’s support for her campaign in 2024. The malcontents seek her already a replacement, especially if it continues to block the abolition of the “filibuster”, the procedure which makes it possible to obstruct the passage of a law in the Senate (a majority of 60 votes is required to put an end to these maneuvers obstruction). “It is either the filibuster or its political future”, crudely sums up the call launched on Tuesday by Belen Sisa, a former member of Bernie Sanders’ team, and former organizer of the main national group for the mobilization of young democrats, NextGen America.

