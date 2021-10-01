In Tunisia, a woman responsible for forming the government

President Kaïs Saïed has appointed Najla Bouden, one of his faithful, new to politics, as prime minister.

Tunis

A first. The Tunisian president named Najla Bouden Romdhane head of government on Wednesday. This doctoral student in geology thus becomes the first Tunisian woman and the Arab world to hold this post. This progressive appointment was welcomed. But she does not hide the fact that the president, known for his conservative ideas, has sharply reduced the prerogatives of the prime minister.

“We are faced with a historic responsibility! A woman head of government for the first time. It is a great honor for Tunisia and a gratitude to the Tunisian woman. The woman is able to lead successfully in the same way as the man. God bless you”, the president got excited during his meeting with Najla Bouden on Wednesday at the Carthage Palace. A good number of Tunisians welcomed this progress, while finding it a bitter taste. “Symbolically, a woman head of government is an important decision, especially since Saïed is distinguished by his