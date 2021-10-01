Increase in diesel and gas prices, slight drop in unleaded, at 1st oc

From Friday, October 1, the prices of diesel and gas are on the rise in Reunion. Unleaded drops slightly. The diesel is 1.12 € / liter, unleaded at 1.46 € / liter, and the gas bottle at 19.46 euros.

The prices of diesel and gas increase in Reunion from Friday, October 1. Unleaded is down slightly to € 1.46 / liter (-2 cents), diesel up to € 1.12 / liter (+ 3 cents). The gas cylinder is up to 19.46 euros (+ 10 cts).

Price details

For unleaded, the public price is down to € 1.46 / liter. This change is explained by the increase in the average quotation (+ 1 ct on the final price), counterbalanced by the increase in the parity, the fall in freight and EEC (up to – 2 cts).

For diesel, the price is up to € 1.12 / liter mainly due to the increase in quotations (+ 3 cts on the final price). The other cumulative parameters (parity, freight and EEC) had an impact of -2 cents.

For gas, the final price of the bottle is up to € 19.46. This is mainly explained by the upward trend in quotations (+ 1.45% cumulatively), limited by the strengthening of the Euro (+ 0.31%) against the dollar. The quotations “weigh” for an increase of 10 cts on the final price, to which 2 cts are cut off for the fluctuation of the Euro.





The prices of oil and gas products in Reunion are set in application of the provisions of the energy code. The resulting fuel price regulation mechanism makes it possible to comply with real market conditions and ensure transparency on the formation of hydrocarbon prices.