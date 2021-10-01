INFOGRAPHICS. Covid-19: the decline continues in Occitania, the ARS closes vaccination centers

the essential

Fewer and fewer people hospitalized, fewer and fewer infected people: the Occitania region is slowly recovering from the fourth wave of Covid-19. The health authorities are delighted with a vaccination campaign that is progressing: at this point, moreover, to reorganize the offer of vaccination on the regional territory.

The decline continues in Occitania, even if it is much slower than at the beginning of September. The region, which was heavily hit by the fourth wave of Covid-19, has fewer and fewer infected patients in its hospitals. The results shared by the Regional Health Agency on October 1 counted 673 infected patients in hospitals in the region: it is 88 months than a week ago.

The same goes for the region’s intensive care units: 148 patients who have developed a severe form of Covid-19 are currently in intensive care (36 patients less than last Friday, September 24). On the face of mortality linked to Covid-19, on the other hand, the toll is higher than 3 days ago. In one week, 28 people died from Covid-19 in Occitania.





Last Tuesday, the results of the Regional Health Agency counted 25 deaths linked to the virus in one week. Since the start of the epidemic, 6,165 people have died from Covid-19 in the region.

A reorganization of the vaccination offer

The organization is however delighted with a vaccination campaign which progresses: “today in Occitanie […] 86.3% of the population over the age of 12 has full vaccination coverage, “state health authorities. In addition, 90.3% of the region’s major population has been subjected to at least one first injection.

The figures are also pushing the Regional Health Agency to reorganize the vaccine offer on the territory. “These changes are reflected in a strengthening of the local offer provided by primary care actors (doctors, pharmacists, nurses, etc.) and a reduction in the capacities of vaccination centers (closure, adjustment of opening hours, etc.) .) “, quotes the ARS.