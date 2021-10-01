Instagram threatened to disappear from all iPhones

Apple has just struck a blow by threatening to remove Instagram from the app store. The reason ? Facebook and Instagram are said to be involved in the human trafficking and exploitation of workers.





The black market on social networks

According to Wall Street Journal, Facebook is allegedly involved in human trafficking. The social network would thus have turned a blind eye to malicious use of some of its features. And this is not the first time that the social network has been singled out on this subject. In 2019, the BBC revealed in a documentary the scale of the black market on social networks. On Instagram (owned by Facebook), we can notably find publications boosted by certain hashtags, offeringbuy a woman and her domestic services. These women are then destined to work as domestic servants in families, most often in countries of the Middle East such as Kuwait, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates or even Qatar.

so Facebook releases 2 decks loaded with annotations dismissing their own internal research hours before a major hearing, feigning “transparency”…

… WSJ promptly calls their BS & then releases 4 additional Facebook decks that informed their reporting. ? https: //t.co/ImNB1no4io pic.twitter.com/6gH5IAGYd0 – Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) September 30, 2021

Since the investigation of the BBC, the section dedicated to announcements of domestic workers has been removed from various applications, but traffic continues. As long as the posts do not explicitly call for violence or are expressly discriminatory, the posts will continue to be published. To sanction once and for all, Apple therefore threatened the firm of Mark Zuckerberg with remove Instagram from the app store.



A disaster for Facebook

But then why delete Instagram if the problem persists on Facebook? Quite simply because Instagram ranks among the most popular apps among 18-34 year olds. So inevitably, if Instagram were to disappear, it would be a real disaster for Facebook.