Intel announces Loihi 2, its second generation of processor inspired by our brain

Among the many avenues that the computer industry is exploring to overcome the limits of conventional chips such as CPU, GPU and other NPUs, the first that often comes to mind is this sacrosanct “quantum computer”. But there is another way, more “biological” in the approach, which is for the moment especially cleared by the engineers of Intel: the neuromorphic processors. And Intel today announced its second generation chip, called Loihi 2.

As the roots of its name suggest, a neuromorphic processor relies heavily on the shape / organization (morphos) of our nerve cells, neurons (from the ancient Greek νεῦρον, neûron meaning nerve, fiber). No cells growing in the vats of a mad scientist’s lab here! No, these chips are still made from silicon. But their internal organization, their mode of operation as well as the way in which information flows are similar to the way our brain works.

Finally, within certain limits “ In the neuromorphic field, we are indeed inspired by the biological world, but we do not seek to exactly replicate the functioning of the brain. It’s a trap we don’t want to fall into. We could get closer to nature, but it wouldn’t be as effective », Explains Garrick Orchard, researcher at Intel Labs.

More neurons, more flexibility

Loihi 2 is not yet a commercial chip and remains in its cocoon of “research processor”. This does not prevent many progress being made between the first and this second generation. The first is the very nature of neurons. In the past, all neurons adopted the same model and you had to “deal with”. Loihi 2 neurons are fully programmable, which allows them to be adapted to target tasks.

In the same vein, if the number of neurons per chip is increasing – from 128,000 for Loihi 1 to up to 1 million for Loihi 2 – this increase hides, again, a search for flexibility. Like an FPGA processor, the internal structure of Loihi 2 is configurable. “SDepending on the type of task, Loihi 2 can be configured with more neurons and fewer synapses, or vice versa Continues Mr. Orchard. ” If I need more speed and less precision, I can allocate less memory and add more neurons for example “. The way memory is managed has also changed a lot, with less memory per neurons, but memory that programmers can now unify and partition at will.

Another progress: the nature of the impulses has evolved. In Loihi 1, information is encoded by sequences of pulses that are always similar, like a binary system. Loihi 2 sees pulses of different magnitudes arriving which can encode, in a single information path, a value that Loihi 1 encoded in several pulses. Added to this are better compression of data in transit, on-the-fly communication of the state of neurons (before, the neuron and its memory had to be paused), standard external interfaces (GPIO, gigabit Ethernet, etc. .), etc.

All these advances are accompanied by a drastic reduction in the size of the chip and its energy consumption, thanks to a new manufacturing process.

Very first use of the Intel 4 in 7 nm process

Loihi 2 will also be at the forefront of what Intel is capable of producing in its factories, since it will be the first chip to be engraved with the “Intel 4” process. A homemade version of the 7nm engraving whose density of transistors per mm² is equivalent to the classic 4nm of its competitors TSMC or Samsung – an assertion that is not exaggerated, Intel integrating many more transistors in 10nm than TSMC in 7 nm.

” Intel Labs have always worked hand in hand with fab teams to take advantage of cutting-edge processes. Loihi 1 was engraved in 14 nm, which was already the best internal engraving at the time. Explains Mr. Orchard. While this burning process should not arrive until the third quarter of 2022 for the company’s CPUs, Loihi is used here as a pilot project to validate the quality of the process.





Open-source software to accelerate (and unify) development

” Without software, hardware is nothing “. And that, Intel understood it well. Looking at the landscape of “frameworks” that support neuromorphic computation, we realize that no tool (TensorFlox, PyTorch, etc.) is capable of taking advantage of all the algorithms resulting from this field apart from the computer science.

This is why Intel has developed and is launching its own open-source framework, Lava. Named after the chip’s original name – Lōʻihi is an underwater volcano off the island of Hawaii – Lava aims to provide free access to all functions available in neuromorphic processors. , without technological lack or licensing problem.

Better yet: Lava doesn’t need a neuromorphic processor to function. “ The framework will run on any CPU or GPU. Applications and calculations will go much slower than on one of our chips, but any programmer can therefore develop and get their hands on the neuromorphic even without a dedicated processor. Adds Mr. Orchard.

Chips that learn in real time

If the future uses of neuromorphic chips remain to be written, the basic premise is to be inspired by the way brains work to take advantage of their two strengths: their energy sobriety compared to traditional chips and their ability to learn in time. real.

While still at the “research chip” stage, Loihi 1 has already scored points against CPUs and GPUs. Particularly in combinatorial tasks, such as solving sudokus or managing fleet schedules (trains, etc.), where Loihi 1 was already up to 44 times faster than a conventional CPU while consuming 2,800 times less energy!

And this is not the only area where this processor can provide unique services: all the learning and adaptation tasks of real-time scenarios could, in the long term, benefit from its adaptation capacities. Whether it concerns cameras, for gesture recognition for example, or even in the autonomous piloting of robotic arms.

One chip, four chips and one day a serial coprocessor?

So, are neuromorphic chips the future of computing? Not really or rather, not only. ” Neuromorphic processors are not intended to replace current CPUs or GPUs, but rather to complement them in certain tasks where they are more efficient Describes Mr. Orchard.

Does this mean that we could find this kind of chip in logical form in our smartphone processors and other SoCs? ” Absolutely. The future of the neuromorphic occurs, among other things, in the form of a coprocessor added in or next to the chips of traditional electronic devices. », He adds. In the same way that Qualcomm, Samsung, MediaTek and Apple have added GPUs, NPUs, DPS and other modems in their chips to the CPU, they could also, in the years to come, add a neuromorphic coprocessor ” for example for very low consumption tasks, such as anything relating to the behavior of the sensors », Concludes Mr. Orchard.

But that is for the future. For now, Loihi 2 remains a chip labeled “Intel Labs”. Which will take the form, initially, of a single chip card for the first uses (Oheo Gulch) and of a stackable system with four chips for network environments (Kapoho Point). Tomorrow in research labs and data centers, next year in robotic arms and aerial systems. In a few years in our smartphones?