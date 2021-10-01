INTERVIEW. Caroline (Don’t forget the lyrics): the intimate confidences of the new maestro

Thursday September 30 in Don’t forget the lyrics, Caroline validated her 21st participation. For Télé Star, the Maestro is revealed and looks back on her career in the musical show of Nagui.

Télé Star: For those who don’t know you yet, what can you tell us about yourself?

Caroline: My name is Caroline, I am 28 years old, I was born in Paris and I grew up in Nancy. For higher education, I returned to Paris where I now practice my work, in logistics in mass distribution. I have been in a relationship for a little over two years with Thomas, who is the same age as me.

Let’s start with the beginning. How did you find out Don’t Forget the Lyrics?

I’ve always watched the show, to varying degrees of intensity, but with my mom, we’ve always enjoyed watching it. More broadly, I have always been a huge fan of French song. My parents listened to De Palmas, Piaf, Brel a lot. I was lulled into the French song, so the show appealed to me naturally.

Was there a trigger that encouraged you to be on the show?

I don’t know if there was a trigger, but when we watched the show, I often had the right answers. Obviously, my mother started to tell me “You have to go” and my grandmother from the south, who really likes to hear me sing, used to tell me “You sing well, you like to sing in public, you have to go.” It happened a bit naturally.

How did you prepare?

At the end of 2016, I did 2 castings and I was selected at the end of the second. I went to the set with my luggage and the fact that I knew most of the answers at home. Unfortunately, it didn’t. I came across songs that I didn’t have in my personal culture, so I lost, and it was after that loss that I told myself that I was going to make playlists. From there, I listened to a playlist of almost 800 or 900 songs on repeat. And when I decided to re-register, I studied a lot more. So it was done gradually.

You demonstrate great memorization skills on a daily basis. Little, what kind of student were you in school?

I was first in the class. (laughs) I had my diploma with very good honors, my bac with very good honors. I was doing my homework well!

What was your goal when you arrived on the set?

The primary objective was to have the silver microphone. Already, I hoped not to fall on a giant. I was afraid I wouldn’t have my chance. After that, when I got to the set, I just hoped I could do the same song and have the chance to take the silver mic.

At this stage of the adventure (21 shows, € 124,000), do you have another objective?

In fact, I fix the bearings a bit as I go. I had a bit of a soft start, so I would take whatever there was to take and then I got close to $ 100,000, plus I thought I’d like to have 6 digits. And now, after having crossed the barrier of 100,000 €, my goal is above all the masters. More than 5,000, and it is possible. Then I’ll set myself some progressive goals, maybe reaching the top 15.

So if you keep climbing, would you like to participate in the masters and maestros tournaments?

Downright ! I really like this tray.

Is there a Maestro that you wish you could face more than the others?

It’s difficult, because I have a lot of affection for all of their journeys. Afterwards, Arsène and Maureen really impressed me. It was during confinement, I was watching TV every day and I was vibrating with them. It was super intense, so I would love to face them, but I really want to meet everyone.

Over the broadcasts, your pot grows heavier. What are you going to do with your earnings?





Good question. (to laugh) I think when I get my winnings, some small projects will be born, and some small desires. I might want to buy myself a pair of shoes that I would never have bought myself if I hadn’t made so much money! I think I’ll have those kind of guilty little pleasures. And then with my partner, we would like to afford a small 3-wheel motorbike to get around Paris. You will have to pass the motorcycle license. Afterwards, my father is the director of a humanitarian association. I donate every year, but I will be able to give a little more. I would also like to take trips, but I already won one when I was 20th Victoire ! So I won’t have enough vacation to do everything I want to do! (to laugh) But it is sure that we will take advantage of it.

Do you have a filming anecdote to tell us?

During filming, Anthony, the casting director, is installed under the screen. It happens to him to make gestures when we hold the microphone badly, for example, to tell us to bring it closer to our mouth. At commercial time, he sometimes asks me if I want to drink before the same song. I once told her “Yes”, he approached me with the glass and I finally told him “Actually no, I’m thirsty but I’ve never drunk a song before and I don’t want it to hurt me!” He was laughing out loud and he said “Okay, the girl is thirsty, but she would rather die of thirst!” But I refused the glass of water out of superstition!

Are you a little superstitious?

Not really, anyway! But I have my little filming habits. Before each shoot, I do 8 minutes of core training and 4 sets of 20 squats. I do my little sport, it’s my ritual. It’s not really superstition, it just gives me a little strength.

Do you have a favorite song that you were hoping to sing on set?

I have plenty, but above all “Bohemian“. I’ve been singing it since I was 3. At that age, I was singing the first verse and my parents were filming me. Three or four years ago my mother and I were listening to it in the car and she has told me “This one, you know it I hope! You can’t go wrong on that! “ So when I saw it showing up I thought “Waw, what was the probability that I ran into it?“I really wanted her!

How do you manage your personal and professional life while filming?

When they called me to participate, I let my n + 1 know at work. I didn’t want to say too much, but I didn’t want to hide it from him either. I told him “I have to pose one day to be on this show and if I win, I have to rest the next day.” Fortunately, I have a very good relationship with him so things are going very well at the work level. On the personal side, I intensified the revisions before the shoot so my boyfriend was a little fed up. I ask him a little to revise “The same song”, but it’s going well. We manage to organize ourselves well.

What does your mother think of your journey today?

Right before the interview I was on the phone with my mom and she told me “I am so happy and proud”. Everyone is very proud in my family, they are delighted for me.

And you, how does it feel to be successful?

It is a real accomplishment. Not only because I worked to come, but also because it really allows me to flourish. I gain confidence as the shows go on, I learn to manage my stress … It’s very rewarding to hold all these shows, which are physically and morally very difficult.

