Iran launches military maneuvers near Azerbaijan

Iranian army ground forces on Friday (October 1st) began military maneuvers in the northwest of the country near the border with Azerbaijan, despite criticism from Baku, state media reported.

Images broadcast by state television show several tanks, howitzers and helicopters hitting targets on the ground. “We respect (the principle of) good neighborly relations but we do not tolerate the presence of elements of the Zionist regime and Islamic State (IS) terrorists in the regionArmy ground forces commander Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari told state television.





The national security of the two countries at stake

The high-ranking official referred to the good relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, the sworn enemy of the Islamic Republic. On Monday, during an interview with the Turkish Anatolia news agency, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev was surprised at Iranian military maneuvers. “Each country can carry out any military exercise on its own territory. It is his sovereign right», Declared Aliyev. “But why now, and why at our border?He asked himself.

Iran and Azerbaijan share a border of nearly 700 km and enjoy good relations. Reacting to Aliev’s words, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that Iran would take “all measures he deems necessary for his national security“.

Azerbaijan, which a six-week war pitted against Armenia in September 2020, has armed itself extensively in recent years, especially with the Hebrew state. After the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Yerevan and Baku, Tehran demanded in November 2020 the withdrawal of this zone of “all foreign fighters”, Especially the Sunni jihadists. About 10 million Azeri-speaking people live in Iran.