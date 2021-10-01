Is the new Corvette C8 Z06 as popular as a Porsche 911 GT3?

On paper, there is really something to drool over when discovering this new sports car of more than 600 horsepower with a very special engine.

In the range of the eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette, it is necessary for the moment to be satisfied with the basic version, strong of an atmospheric 6.2-liter V8 developing 475 horsepower in the European version. But we know that the range of the American sports car will expand significantly over the next few years.





Chevrolet shows us the first image of the future C8 Z06, which will be officially unveiled on October 26th. Sporting a more aggressive body than the base C8 Stingray, it hides a 5.5-liter flat-cranked V8 very close to the engine that powers the C8.R racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Its power should exceed 600 horsepower without any turbo or compressor, unlike the old C7 Z06.

Pure like a Porsche 911 GT3?

That’s why on paper, this C8 Z06 could be as thrilling to drive as a Porsche 911 GT3 also equipped with an engine without supercharging. It remains to be seen whether the development is as successful as on the German, and whether the beast will be marketed in Europe. As a reminder, Chevrolet is also planning a C8 ZR1 hybrid of 1000 horses in ultra-sporty version.