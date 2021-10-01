Isabelle Moreau arrives at the weekend mornings of Cnews and Europe 1

Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters Isabelle Moreau will animate the common morning of CNews and Europe 1 during the weekends from this beginning of October (illustrative photo taken in May in Paris).

He himself had already succeeded the Belgian Bérénice Bourgueil, who had left RTL Belgium after almost 30 years in the group across Quiévrain (she should now join France 2 and a co-presentation with Michel Cymès from mid-October) .

It is the journalist Isabelle Moreau who will animate this box from Saturday, according to information from the Parisian confirmed by CNews to AFP. The former presenter of “The real news, the mag” (on Canal +) will replace Thomas Lequertier, who will be in charge of the end of the evenings of the news channel.

TELEVISION – The internal waltz continues on CNews and Europe 1. This Thursday, September 30, we learned that a third face would already embody – just one month after the start of the season – the morning hours common to both branches during the weekends.

Since September 18, the CNews weekend morning has been broadcast on Europe 1, a new illustration of the desired bridges between the Canal + group channel and the station, which share the same main shareholder, billionaire Vincent Bolloré. A rapprochement that goes badly at Europe 1.

Grumbling at Europe 1, again

Last week, the elected members of the CSE (social and economic committee) considered “that by making this change all at once, without any prior information or consultation, the management of Europe 1 is in breach of labor law ”, according to an internal report.

The elected officials mandated one of theirs “to take legal action against the management of the company for the offense of obstruction”.

The CNews / Europe 1 co-broadcast also caused a stir on Sunday after comments by columnist Guillaume Bigot, who compared Sandrine Rousseau, then a finalist in the environmental primary, to “a sort of menopausal Greta Thunberg”. “It does not look so much like Europe 1”, was indignant Sunday with AFP the SNJ union representative, Olivier Samain.

Guillaume Bigot “was reframed by both the management of Europe 1 and that of CNews for these remarks deemed inappropriate”, had specified the management of Europe 1 to AFP.

For his part, Thomas Lequertier, figure of CNews who has also animated briefly since the start of the midday section of Europe 1 on weekends, will be responsible for strengthening the 22:30-midnight section of the channel, from October 11. .

