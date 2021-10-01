Israeli Ministry of Health reveals side effects of third dose of Pfizer – © Infos-Israel.News

🔳 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔳

The Israeli Ministry of Health has released data on the side effects of Pfizer’s third vaccination following the “booster” vaccination of 3.3 million Israelis.

Serious side effects requiring hospitalization were observed in 25 vaccinated patients. Serious complications included heart pain, myocarditis and acute allergic reactions.

Nine cases of myocarditis after the third vaccination were recorded, this complication was observed only in young men. After the second dose of the vaccine, 12 of 255,000 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 fell ill with myocarditis. After the first dose, there was only one such case in this age group.

People over the age of 60 have had cases of stroke within one month of the third vaccination, but their link to the vaccine has not been established.

1,664 people reported unpleasant side effects that were classified as mild because they resolved without hospitalization. Most often, people aged 40 to 59 years complained of complications after vaccination with the third dose.

The health ministry says there were fewer side effects after the third dose of the vaccine than after the second. But after the third vaccination, health funds did not ask patients about side effects, and health ministry data only includes those who were admitted to hospitals, sought medical help, or, on their own, reported complications on the Ministry of Health website.