    ITP 2021: surprise, CORSAIR takes the leap with XENEON 32QHD165 (the return!)

    And it’s the turn of CORSAIR to embark on the very competitive segment of the screen intended for the player, with for the moment a reference which begins the range XENEON : the 32QHD165. A fairly simple reference, if we compare with some competitors, which already allows you to learn a lot: the screen benefits from a diagonal of 32 “in QHD with a refresh rate of 165 Hz.

    More exactly, it is an IPS panel which offers support AMD FreeSync Premium, with a contrast ratio of 1000: 1 and a response time of 1 ms. For colorimetry, CORSAIR announces a 100% conversion of the adobe RGB space, the same for the adobe sRGB and 98% for the DCI-P3.

    For connectivity, there are HDMI ports (with a console mode), DisplayPort and USB Type-C, plus a socket for sound. And in addition to support for the device via iCUE to manage profiles, in particular, CORSAIR intends to create a complete ecosystem and highlights the compatibility of the screen support with the articulated arm Elgato with a 1/4 thread.


    Navigation in the OSD is done using a joystick on the rear of the screen, on the right, while all the connections are turned downwards and many guides are present on the support.

    The display stand offers many adjustments, while there is a VESA 100 x 100 mount to place the screen elsewhere.

    The expected price is 799.99 . The file is available here.

