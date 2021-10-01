Jade wants Maxime not to denounce Amber in order to redeem himself – Here everything begins from October 4, 2021 (episode 241) | Here it all begins

Discover the detailed summary of Here it all begins season 2 in advance episode 241 broadcast on Monday, October 4, 2021 (TF1). Louis is lost, he no longer knows who to believe before the chefs tasting. Tom learns the truth about Stella and comes to make her an offer. Maxime caught in a dilemma: redeem himself with Jade and leave the institute?



Olivia is back, Claire announces to her that a Michelin-starred chef from Tokyo wants him to create the menu for her. Claire thinks it’s not the right time to go to Japan for 2 months because of the institute’s classes and Louis.

Claire is afraid that Louis will crack in the face of further humiliation. Olivia thinks that Louis should be urged to ask for a postponement.

Maxime tries to get explanations from Amber. Charlene intervenes to defend Amber… Maxime tells her that she is going to fall from a height when she finds out the truth.

Enzo tells Lionel that he doesn’t want the institute to know about the photos of Noémie’s sister. Tom overhears the conversation and asks who Nina Vega is.

Charlene comes to see Teyssier, she wants him to make Maxime leave the institute. The ultimatum was set until Friday. Teyssier is disgusted but he confesses to Rose that he will have to fire Maxime tomorrow.

Celia finds Solal outside the institute. Celia fails to understand how Solal was able to help Amber in this Machiavellian plan. Solal wants Celia to forgive him… Amber arrives, she doesn’t understand why he’s still flirting with her.

A little later, Teyssier comes to taste the dish… and says it’s good. Louis is afraid that Teyssier does not care about him.

Tom comes to ask Lionel for information on Nina Vega. Lionel shows him the photos of Stella, Gaetan’s sister-in-law and Noémie’s sister.

Amber tells Solal that he betrayed him. In the middle of a discussion, Jade joins them… it is Solal who asked her to come to calm the situation.

Tom arrives at Noémie’s click’n collect: he offers her a collaboration for ASMR videos. Stella tells him to get out when she learns that a student told her about the famous photos.

A little later, Stella talks to Gaetan about what happened with Tom. Gaetan reassures Stella, he will do everything to make the students shut their mouths.

Here it all starts in advance, episode 241 of October 4, 2021: Stella is afraid that the photos will grow







Maxime receives an SMS from Jade who arranges to meet him in Calvières. They meet in a cafe. Maxime realizes that Jade has a cane. She explains to him that she jumped out of the window once her family was at the movies. She wanted to die… she underwent numerous operations but she did not regain her mobility. Jade wanted to be a dancer, Maxime destroyed her life.

Jade was unaware of Amber’s revenge. Jade tells Maxime that there is a way to redeem himself: he doesn’t say anything about Amber to the management. Maxime reminds that if he does that he will not be able to re-integrate the institute. She tells him it’s up to him.

Teyssier is sure of himself for his plan, he is convinced that it will work. Theo will be the No. 1 chef of Double A and Charlène will get rid of the waste that is Louis.

