Jake Gyllenhaal in The Guilty or maybe one of the actor’s best roles? – Cinema News

Hollywood adaptation of the eponymous film by Gustav Möller, “The Guilty” is based mainly on the performance of its interpreter, here Jake Gyllenhaal, more alive than ever. To discover on Netflix.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT ?

Relegated to the emergency call center, a police inspector tries to save an interlocutor over a tough day full of revelations and settling of scores.

Available on Netflix

WHO IS IT WITH?





The concept of The Guilty is based on the camera and the reverse shot. Therefore, Jake Gyllenhaal is the only key character in the film to physically appear on screen. The film marks the second collaboration between the actor and the director Antoine Fuqua, 6 years after La Rage au belly. Nevertheless, other renowned performers lend their voices to the various interlocutors. Among them, Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough or Paul Dano. For the shooting, everyone was connected online, on Zoom, to communicate directly with Jake Gyllenhaal and follow the filmmaker’s instructions.

WELL WORTH A LOOK ?

Scandinavian cinema continues to inspire Hollywood. From Millennium to Morse, there is no shortage of examples of remakes. The latest, The Guilty, available on Netflix, transposes the Dane’s film Gustav Möller in California, in a Los Angeles trapped by numerous fires. The action always takes place at the heart of an emergency call center where a police officer makes it his mission to save a woman in distress on the other end of the phone. Exit Jakob Cedergren, it is Jake Gyllenhaal who plays the central character of this story.

Known for his action films, filmmaker Antoine Fuqua is this time looking at a minimalist thriller. It is always a question of a closed door and the off-camera keeps all its importance. All the actions described by the interlocutors, however terrible, are never shown on the screen. It is therefore up to the spectators to appeal to their imagination. While remaining very faithful to the original version, this The Guilty à la sauce US unfortunately remains in the shadow of its model. It is the talent of Jake Gyllenhaal that gives this remake all its interest.



Netflix Jake Gyllenhaal tries to drown his own guilt in “The Guilty”.



Present from all levels, he carries the project from start to finish and offers an impressive performance given the conditions imposed by the concept of the film. Forced to remain seated on an armchair, the actor is limited in space and does not respond to any partner physically present on the screen. It is alone, connected to a telephone, that he must play and take the audience with him. A performance that is a real challenge, which the actor manages to face with strength and emotion.

Jake Gyllenhaal is used to taking risks. To be convinced, it suffices to see Prisoners by Denis Villeneuve or Night Call by Dan Gilroy, in which he plays a paparazzi with dubious methods. If it does not appear transformed in The Guilty, the actor delivers one of the most captivating interpretations of his career. What to give salt to this remake less effective than the original.