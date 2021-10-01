James Bond: Sean Connery and Daniel Craig are from the same family! – Cinema News

From Middle-earth to the far reaches of the Star Wars galaxy, passing through the jungles of Jurassic Park, he never refuses a small trip to the greatest sagas of cinema. Child of the 90s, creator of Give Me Five and Big Fan Theory, he has been writing for AlloCiné since 2010.

“Dying Can Wait”, James Bond’s 25th cinema adventure, will be released this Wednesday, October 6 in our theaters. Did you know that Daniel Craig and Sean Connery (Agent 007’s very first performer) have a common ancestor?

Almost 60 years ago, Sean Connery gave the famous British spy his very first steps in the cinema in James Bond against Dr No, before lending him his features 6 other times on the big screen (including Never again). This Wednesday, October 6, Daniel Craig will in turn bid farewell to 007 by playing him for the fifth time in Dying Can Wait.





But besides the fact of having donned the costume of James Bond, the first and the last interpreter of the secret agent have another most astonishing point in common. Indeed, as we have recently learned thanks to the meticulous work of Geneanet, the leading European online genealogy site, Sean Connery and Daniel Craig share family ties … very distant.

As long as we go back to the 15th century (i.e. the 18th generation), we can indeed see that the two actors have ancestors in common: the so-called Jean Beaufort, 1st Earl of Somerset, who lived between 1373 and 1410, and Marguerite Holland, who lived between 1385 and 1439.



To discover in detail the genealogy of Sean Connery and Daniel Craig, do not hesitate to consult directly the dedicated page on the Geneanet website.

Will we one day find out that George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan are also very distant cousins, and that all of the performers of 007 are in fact from the same lineage?