Jason Tesson: “Can’t wait for next year” – News

Jason Tesson never stops. This Friday, the sprinter of St-Michel-Auber 93 obtained another significant result during the Route Adélie (1.1). In Vitré (Ille-et-Vilaine), he took 3rd place behind Arvid De Kleijn (Rally Cycling), who was the fastest in the sprint, and Emmanuel Morin (Cofidis), survivor of the breakaway. The 23-year-old runner recounts his race to DirectVelo and discusses the end of the 2021 season.

DirectVelo: What a final on this Adélie Route!

Jason Tesson: Frankly, in the last lap, I was really bad, it was in the mind because I had the toxins. I did it to the mind, and it did. It’s cool. It was a hard day, we had Tony (Hurel) in front, he did a great job. We’re looking for a podium, it’s still great for us.

It was a particular sprint …

It was really nervous because the finish is really tricky with the sidewalks, the little “things” in the middle. It was winding, there was one last big descent before the turn at 500 meters. Then I unplugged the brain, I turned 4 or 5. Afterwards, you follow and you turn as best you can. You try not to fall. I was a bit at the end of the road. It was just placement. I like a finish like that, where you have to take a little risk and where there is a bit of driving in the last few meters. It was a really tough sprint because the short laps were horrible. We had a flood. It was still a bit windy. It’s a circuit that hurts, we don’t feel like the bumps are not long but we are always in gear.

“THERE WASN’T REALLY A BIG TRAIN”

Were you afraid that it would not come back to the front of the race?

Yes because even at three terminals, we could see them, but there was not really a big train leading the peloton. It was an Alpecin coup, a B&B coup, it was not easy. I do not even come back to Emmanuel Morin, I end with the bike throw. It was complicated.





Did the rain change the scenario?

Yes totally, even mentally. We see that the rain brings cold, falls, a little dangerous on the course. Me, it does not bother me, I really like this time. After 200 km in the rain, it was complicated. But we cycle for that, whether the weather is nice, whether it is raining, we are here and we give our all.

Was there nothing to do with Arvid De Kleijn?

I would have had to be directly in his wheel below. But frankly, I have nothing to regret. If I had been told this morning that I would be 3rd, I would have signed. In view of the race, I am happy. It’s still a result, it makes me happy to end the season like that.

“I RUN TRULY FREE”

Do you feel unlocked since your victory at Poitou-Charentes?

Yes, I run really liberated, I feel that the team trusts me, I also trust the team. We make a good pairing with Romain (Cardis). He likes some arrivals, me others and we get to know each other really well. Can’t wait for next year. We will have a great group of road-sprinters, it’ll be cool!

But you must almost regret that the season ends …

I’m happy with what’s happening to me, to the team. Even if it stops, I’m not unhappy either because I think I have passed a milestone. This winter, I will try to work again to arrive well at the beginning of the year, and to prove that I can make a really complete season. In the meantime, I still have the Classic Loire-Atlantique at home, this Saturday, right next to my home, then Paris-Bourges, the Tour de Vendée, Paris-Tours, the Grand Prix du Morbihan and the Loops of the ‘Alder. Still great trials coming!