Jérôme (Love is in the pre-2020) hospitalized: worried, Lucile talks about her operation

The weekend was a big blow to Jerome and Lucile. This Friday, October 1, 2021, the candidate of Love is in the pre 2020 revealed in an Instagram story that his companion was hospitalized.

We sometimes have the impression that the 37-year-old market gardener and cereal farmer in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and the 31-year-old young woman are straight out of a fairy tale. From the speed-dating stage, the two fell in love at first sight and had a hard time holding back their tears once the date was over. Unsurprisingly, Lucile went to Jerome and she quickly eclipsed her rival Alicia. Both spin the perfect love since their first kiss exchanged during the shooting and they are preparing to welcome their first child, a little girl, whose birth is scheduled for mid-October. Like in the movie.





But Jérôme and Lucile are indeed real people. And, unfortunately, things can happen to them, just like everyone else. As proof, the future mother confided in the story that her dear and tender had to go to the hospital in order to undergo an operation. “The Saint-Jérôme is not terrible for Jérôme. He is having surgery because yesterday he put his finger in the potato machine. So not terrible you imagine good for the nail. Suddenly, they operate this afternoon. I hope my darling will come back to me in good shape, or at least in good shape. I’ll let you know about him tonight when he gets home. In any case, I think about him very much“, she confided worried.

Thursday, it was Lucile who recounted one of her misadventures. The former contender of M6 confided that she had edema at the end of pregnancy. So his fingers had swelled, forcing him to remove all of his rings. Fortunately, nothing serious.