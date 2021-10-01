Joe Joyce hopes to recover the gold medal won by Tony Yoka at the 2016 Olympics

Following the first part of the McLaren report, requested by the International Amateur Boxing Association and made public on Thursday, reporting possible manipulation and corruption of the judges during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the Englishman Joe Joyce reacted. Beaten on points two judges to one by Tony Yoka in the final of +91 kg, he hopes to recover the gold medal. This is what he wrote this Friday on his Instagram account.
“It’s sad to see corruption in sport, and particularly in boxing, the sport I love, says Joyce. I firmly believe that I was the winner of the match with Tony Yoka and that I deserved the gold medal. But I didn’t have the decision (judges) and I accepted it. I downloaded the McLaren report and read that there was corruption at AIBA and that this corruption affected the outcome of my gold medal match with Tony Yoka. “
“If there has been any corruption, and it seems there has been, I trust AIBA and the International Olympic Committee to ensure that the integrity of the sport is upheld and to attribute it to me. the gold medal. I will go through the report in detail with my lawyers and wait for the decision of the AIBA and the IOC. Corruption should never be able to triumph. “
All the members of the French team in Rio, boxers and management, repeat that their six medals were obtained thanks to their work. “Before, we were stolen by the judges, comments John Dovi, then director of the French teams. But, in Rio, we haven’t been for the first time. “