Joe Joyce, Yoka’s opponent in the Rio Olympics final, claims his gold medal

    In the aftermath of the McLaren report’s revelations on suspicions of corruption in boxing, especially concerning the Olympic title won by Tony Yoka at the Rio Games in 2016, the defeated finalist, the British Joe Joyce, believes that he deserves to recover the medal Golden.

    It’s a fight Tony Yoka would have gone well. Boxing is in the eye of the storm after the McLaren report, named after Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, on Thursday revealed a cheating system at the top of the International Federation (AIBA) targeting several fights, including at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016.

    Among the dubious fights at the Brazilian Olympics is that for the heavyweight title won by Frenchman Tony Yoka. A gold medal won in the final against the Briton Joe Joyce who was quick to react with a message posted on social networks. “It’s sad to see corruption in any sport but especially in boxing, the sport I love,” wrote the 36-year-old boxer. Tony Yoka and that I deserve the gold medal. “


    “I trust the AIBA and the CIO …”

    If he had accepted the loss of that title to this day, Joe Joyce said he looked at the McLaren report and “found that corruption impacted the gold medal result in the Tony Yoka fight.” And to continue: “If there has indeed been corruption, and it seems that this is the case, I trust the AIBA and the IOC to ensure sporting fairness and that I be given the medal. Golden.”

    The McLaren report does not accuse either the boxers or their entourage of having intervened directly to influence the fighting, but reveals a vast system of influence piloted at the top of the AIBA, then led by the Taiwanese Ching-Kuo Wu.


