Joel Embiid pulls out rocket launcher to respond to Ben Simmons

Rumors could not follow one after the other without Joel embiid react. Ben simmons refuses to return to play for the Philadelphia Sixers – therefore requesting his transfer – and his situation has become a distraction for the team. His future ex-teammates cannot escape it since journalists constantly poll them on the subject. And even that begins to annoy the All-Star pivot, as he makes it clear when speaking on the case of the Australian.

“It’s disappointing, and even almost a lack of respect for all those who are fighting for their lives,” says Embiid.

Without getting into the bacon but without tongue in cheek either, the Cameroonian breaks in two the reasons that would have been advanced by Simmons to claim his departure: namely his feeling that the style of play of the Sixers – turned around Joel Embiid – does not not highlight its qualities.





“I find that our team has always been built around its needs, whether it’s adding shooters or a big one who gets away from it. We signed Al [Horford] for that. We let Jimmy go [Butler], and I still think that was a mistake, just to make sure Ben had the ball in his hands. These are the decisions the leaders made. “

Joel Embiid is subtle and smart but he hits where it hurts. By sending a small spade to the old management who had not extended an All-Star of the caliber of Jimmy butler. Words are heavier in meaning than they appear. It remains dependent, even if it cannot be unleashed either. In any case, it may push Ben Simmons a little more towards the exit.

Ben Simmons really doesn’t give a damn about the 76ers anymore …