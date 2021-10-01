Julian Bugier: why he did not present the France 2 news this Friday, October 1

This Friday, October 1, viewers did not find Julian Bugier at the presentation of the 1 pm newspaper on France 2. He reveals the reasons for his absence on Instagram.
Since the departure of Marie-Sophie Lacarrau, Julian Bugier has taken control of the France 2 newscast. Viewers then got used to finding the good brown at noon in front of their lunch. But this Friday, October 1, it is not the usual journalist that the French have found but his replacement Jean-Baptiste Marteau. But why is the presenter not present this afternoon? It is on Instagram that the journalist gave the reasons for his absence.
Indeed, Julian Bugier shared a photo of him where he reveals himself with a scarf around his neck : “No more voices … So no 1 pm I leave room for the excellent Jean-Baptiste Marteau”, can we read in the caption of the publication. In comments many fans reacted : “Infusion of thyme with honey, nothing like it”, “Take care of yourself and see you soon”, “Pastilles or euphon syrup! It works every time!”. And yes, the presenter is affected by an extinction of voice, thus handicapping him to present the newspaper, he who since the beginning of the year 2021 has taken up residence on France 2, he who was previously the joker of Marie-Sophie Lacarrau.
Julian Bugier: “Immense pride in taking the lead at 1pm”
But the presenter took the place of Jean-Pierre Pernaut and Julian Bugier was the lucky one elected to replace her: “Immense pride in taking the lead of the 13h of France 2, I love this house, its values and its teams, we are going to write a new page together …”, had he reacted on Twitter. Julian Bugier had also confided in the young woman : “I appreciate him a lot: he is humanly a very beautiful person and professionally an excellent journalist. I recently met Gilles Pélisson, the CEO of TF1. I told him: ‘You made a great choice, but I will be a tough opponent ‘”, he had indicated to the JDD.
