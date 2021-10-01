Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrate their wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Justin Bieber, 27, and Hailey Baldwin, 24, celebrated their love. The couple had said “yes” three years ago in complete privacy, before formalizing their romance a second time during a sumptuous ceremony in South Carolina.

For their wedding anniversary, Justin Bieber shared a photo of him and his wife, wearing his incredible wedding dress designed by Virgil Abloh, founder of Off White. “Happy birthday baby. I love you. Until the Moon, ”the Canadian singer wrote on his Instagram account Thursday.

The model posted a slide show of three black and white photos of their wedding day, captioned with the date “9.30” [le 30 septembre 2019, ndlr]. The young woman also shared an Instagram “story” to her fans, posing with the artistic director of Louis Vuitton for men’s collections, which celebrates its 41st birthday on the same day.





Lovebirds love to express their love in public. Last week, the interpreter of “Peaches” had published on the social network a photo of his companion, calling her “cute and sexy”. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made a high profile appearance on the red carpet at the MET gala on September 13, 2021. The American supermodel had to hide her tears behind her sunglasses after fans chanted Selena Gomez’s name , the singer’s ex.