    Kilauea volcano is erupting again, impressive lava jets visible

    The Kilauea volcano, one of the most active in the world, erupted on Wednesday in Hawaii. Its lava projections remain for the moment limited to the central crater and do not threaten inhabited areas, local authorities said on Thursday.

    “Lava jets reach the height of a five-story building,” said the American Institute of Geophysics (USGS) on Twitter, video in support. The first cracks appeared in the Halema’uma’u crater, located at the top of the volcano. They very quickly gave way to “lava fountains” at times exceeding a temperature of 1,100 ° C, specifies the USGS.

    An influx of tourists in anticipation

    The eruptions that regularly rock Kilauea since the 1950s have made it a popular destination for tourists. The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, where it is located, has therefore mobilized its staff to cope with the expected influx of visitors. “We are preparing for increased footfall over the weekend,” a spokesperson for the park told the Honolulu Star Advertiser.


    The eruption of Kilauea does not present any immediate danger. But the USGS “continues to monitor the situation closely” because “the beginnings of eruption are dynamic and uncertain”. Kilauea is one of the five volcanoes on the island of Hawaii. In 2018, an eruption destroyed several hundred homes. About twenty people taking a boat trip to observe the magma had been injured, including one seriously, by a jet of lava.


