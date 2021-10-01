Koeman’s fate would be sealed

FC Barcelona have reportedly made a decision on what to do with their collaboration with their coach Ronald Koeman.









Gathered urgently on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, at the end of the heavy defeat on the ground of Benfica Lisbon (0-3) counting for the 2nd day of the group stage of the Champions League, the Catalan leaders would have recorded the departure of the Dutch technician, according to information from Sport and Mundo Deportivo, despite the support shown by some players.

If the 58-year-old boss is still expected to sit on the sidelines for the clash against Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday night in La Liga matchday 8, the Blaugrana staff are reportedly intending to ‘formalize his departure at the end of the meeting, which promises to be costly. The international break would then allow Barça to choose the replacement for the one who succeeded Quique Setien in August 2020. The names of Xavi, Roberto Martinez and Andrea Pirlo are notably cited to replace him.

With their backs to the wall for qualification in the knockout stages of the C1 after two defeats in two days and last place in Group E, FC Barcelona occupies sixth place in La Liga, five points behind Real Madrid, with one game less.







