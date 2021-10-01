Konami activates behind the scenes on Metal Gear, Castlevania and Silent Hill franchises – teller report

As everyone knows, Konami’s flagship franchises have been shelved for various reasons for many years now. The Solid Snake saga naturally suffered with the departure of Kojima and his men in 2015, so Konami did not insist after the spin off failed. Metal Gear Survive. Castlevania is entitled to all the retro affections in the world, but the last original headline dates back to the Lords of Shadow 2 of 2014. Silent Hill fans are even more to be pitied, those who remain on the Silent Hill Downpour of 2012. A whole generation later, Konami, whose success in mobile games (and more rarely a Momotaro) gives it good financial strength, has finally decided to invest again seriously in these three licenses.

According to VGC information, Castlevania will be the first to make a comeback. A “reinvention” of the saga would be in development internally at Konami Japan with the help of external studios. Regarding Metal Gear, VGC rules out any rumor of a remake by Bluepoint Games: it would be a question of a remake but of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater by the Chinese studio Virtuos, a well-known client in the world of co-development and remasters. The release of this project could be preceded by remasters of the other episodes, in order to properly prepare the ground on current machines. Finally, several Silent Hill projects are currently in development, including one within a “recognized Japanese studio” as VGC had already announced at the start of the year. As we know, Konami has signed a partnership with the Polish studio Bloober Team which is currently developing two AAA games.





“Konami’s Japanese bosses are notorious for consistently rejecting most outsourcing proposals from their major game franchises, which is a big part of why previous proposals for Silent Hill games, like that from studio Supermassive from Until Dawn, were not selected. However, after the disappointing performances of recent in-house titles Metal Gear Survive and Contra: Rogue Corps, VGC sources report that the company is now more willing to use outside studios for its major franchises.“, can we read. In theory, Konami should start communicating on its plans from next year. Package this year at E3, Konami then claimed to have”a number of major projects” in preparation for.