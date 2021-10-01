Konami is buried by Internet users for the graphics of the new PES (27 tweets)

The historic competitor of the FIFA series, PES (produced by Konami), has experienced many changes this year. The famous license has indeed undergone an overhaul and is now called “eFootball”. In addition to changing its name, the game has evolved into a Free-to-play offering a lighter version of content … Well unfortunately, functionality suffers as well. eFootball 2022 is free to install, and you can then obtain additional content by paying. Unfortunately, if the controls and gameplay remain familiar, the graphics are definitely not what gamers expected. Here, therefore, 27 tweets that prove how disappointed internet users were by the changes that have occurred. These are not tender … But behind them hide a fund of undeniable truth.
The 2 on # eFootball2022 …. pic.twitter.com/iQcXwSOdqx
The models of the players in #efootball ! pic.twitter.com/4mKeAWdMez
# eFootball2022 #Konami come on have a little fun pic.twitter.com/oqB3hbu14T
You surprise me that FIFA they continue to play with our balls, tema what the competition offers
They have a Messi with Down’s syndrome https://t.co/KKDCF43HrV
Konami is already working on eFootball 2023 pic.twitter.com/SPHRY7j2oJ
Bahahahaha he left the barca club partner of Konami, they ravaged his mouth at the base that was it https://t.co/vSfuO2TWFK pic.twitter.com/ycDyMvCxcH
Konami has officially murdered its football license in Mondovision. Courage to the brave who are going to turn on their consoles to play this shit. If you are also Barça supporters, go see a psychologist, it’s for your good …
# eFootball2022
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ouaiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
2 years of work for ……. that? I forgave for Pes 2020, Pes 2021. But that’s the last straw. Good luck @Konami pic.twitter.com/c7gYoQwBQL
LEAK@Konami confirms the presence of Pionel Pessi in eFootball ™ 2022. pic.twitter.com/OFizcKwyki
Konami in 2020: we are not leaving PES21 but a season update to focus on the nextgen
Konami in 2021: well, we will not be ready in time, we will release a demo in seven, full game in nov
Konami in Sept21: well, in fact it’s a mobile game, we put the carrot on you
Thank you for your €
Pouahahaha but what is it #Konami # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/yIdxAy9wkp
The developers of # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/bWqzFjSmK2
I was a full match on # eFootball2022, after a very big tackle from Lukaku, the coach himself closed the hole so that the match could continue under the best conditions. The level of AI is really higher than in # FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/wQ9qxB9kso
But Mbappe’s head And why is there a star above the logo? # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/Hfv9rYA7Fk
# eFootball2022 I should have been wary … pic.twitter.com/X6SuJXIqR8
The hamburger mouth
When you see it When you see it
in real advertising # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/QRf2k2EfNv
I have nightmares about it # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/Ekifn5RmUc
Leo Messi in e-football (new version of PES).
FIFA’s competition … pic.twitter.com/e9Sv1EYRB6
but i’m crying why the developers made Messi autistic there, he’s just two fingers away from drooling there https://t.co/WxyqsD2fiC
Messi, mbappe, Neymar in e-football pic.twitter.com/gI4Ao3qb9w
The ambassadors of # eFootball2022 when they saw the final rendering of the game pic.twitter.com/fLZ595m3yb
Why Lionel Messi looks like
to Köksal Baba in the new version
from PES? pic.twitter.com/AllNh9qTpA
Sunglasses essential for playing eFootball. pic.twitter.com/2EbNPzpYSd
In real Messi he is entitled to attack Konami for this lack of respect https://t.co/qgxSNeVT12
And to say that before Konami it was bangers like PES 5 PES 6 now it is # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/yUz4ZYwUGW
This your game? pic.twitter.com/aOsX6oT736
It’s terrible what PES has become … A mythical football game from our childhood that is disappearing in the worst possible way
