Konami is buried by Internet users for the graphics of the new PES (27 tweets)

    The historic competitor of the FIFA series, PES (produced by Konami), has experienced many changes this year. The famous license has indeed undergone an overhaul and is now called “eFootball”. In addition to changing its name, the game has evolved into a Free-to-play offering a lighter version of content … Well unfortunately, functionality suffers as well. eFootball 2022 is free to install, and you can then obtain additional content by paying. Unfortunately, if the controls and gameplay remain familiar, the graphics are definitely not what gamers expected. Here, therefore, 27 tweets that prove how disappointed internet users were by the changes that have occurred. These are not tender … But behind them hide a fund of undeniable truth.

    1)

    The 2 on # eFootball2022 …. pic.twitter.com/iQcXwSOdqx

    September 30, 2021

    2)

    The models of the players in #efootball ! pic.twitter.com/4mKeAWdMez

    September 30, 2021

    3)

    # eFootball2022 #Konami come on have a little fun pic.twitter.com/oqB3hbu14T

    September 30, 2021

    4)

    You surprise me that FIFA they continue to play with our balls, tema what the competition offers
    They have a Messi with Down’s syndrome https://t.co/KKDCF43HrV

    September 30, 2021

    5)

    Konami is already working on eFootball 2023 pic.twitter.com/SPHRY7j2oJ

    September 30, 2021

    6)

    Bahahahaha he left the barca club partner of Konami, they ravaged his mouth at the base that was it https://t.co/vSfuO2TWFK pic.twitter.com/ycDyMvCxcH

    September 30, 2021

    7)

    Konami has officially murdered its football license in Mondovision. Courage to the brave who are going to turn on their consoles to play this shit. If you are also Barça supporters, go see a psychologist, it’s for your good …

    September 30, 2021

    8)

    # eFootball2022
    Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ouaiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
    2 years of work for ……. that? I forgave for Pes 2020, Pes 2021. But that’s the last straw. Good luck @Konami pic.twitter.com/c7gYoQwBQL

    September 30, 2021

    9)

    LEAK@Konami confirms the presence of Pionel Pessi in eFootball ™ 2022. pic.twitter.com/OFizcKwyki

    September 30, 2021

    10)

    Konami in 2020: we are not leaving PES21 but a season update to focus on the nextgen
    Konami in 2021: well, we will not be ready in time, we will release a demo in seven, full game in nov
    Konami in Sept21: well, in fact it’s a mobile game, we put the carrot on you
    Thank you for your €

    September 30, 2021

    11)

    Pouahahaha but what is it #Konami # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/yIdxAy9wkp

    September 30, 2021

    12)

    The developers of # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/bWqzFjSmK2


    September 30, 2021

    13)

    I was a full match on # eFootball2022, after a very big tackle from Lukaku, the coach himself closed the hole so that the match could continue under the best conditions. The level of AI is really higher than in # FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/wQ9qxB9kso

    September 30, 2021

    14)

    But Mbappe’s head And why is there a star above the logo? # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/Hfv9rYA7Fk

    September 30, 2021

    15)

    # eFootball2022 I should have been wary … pic.twitter.com/X6SuJXIqR8

    September 30, 2021

    16)

    The hamburger mouth
    When you see it When you see it
    in real advertising # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/QRf2k2EfNv

    September 30, 2021

    17)

    I have nightmares about it # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/Ekifn5RmUc

    September 30, 2021

    18)

    Leo Messi in e-football (new version of PES).

    FIFA’s competition … pic.twitter.com/e9Sv1EYRB6

    September 30, 2021

    19)

    but i’m crying why the developers made Messi autistic there, he’s just two fingers away from drooling there https://t.co/WxyqsD2fiC

    September 30, 2021

    20)

    Messi, mbappe, Neymar in e-football pic.twitter.com/gI4Ao3qb9w

    September 30, 2021

    21)

    The ambassadors of # eFootball2022 when they saw the final rendering of the game pic.twitter.com/fLZ595m3yb

    September 30, 2021

    22)

    Why Lionel Messi looks like
    to Köksal Baba in the new version
    from PES? pic.twitter.com/AllNh9qTpA

    September 30, 2021

    23)

    Sunglasses essential for playing eFootball. pic.twitter.com/2EbNPzpYSd

    September 30, 2021

    24)

    In real Messi he is entitled to attack Konami for this lack of respect https://t.co/qgxSNeVT12

    September 30, 2021

    25)

    And to say that before Konami it was bangers like PES 5 PES 6 now it is # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/yUz4ZYwUGW

    September 30, 2021

    26)

    This your game? pic.twitter.com/aOsX6oT736

    September 30, 2021

    27)

    It’s terrible what PES has become … A mythical football game from our childhood that is disappearing in the worst possible way

    September 30, 2021

