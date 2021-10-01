Konami is buried by Internet users for the graphics of the new PES (27 tweets)

The historic competitor of the FIFA series, PES (produced by Konami), has experienced many changes this year. The famous license has indeed undergone an overhaul and is now called “eFootball”. In addition to changing its name, the game has evolved into a Free-to-play offering a lighter version of content … Well unfortunately, functionality suffers as well. eFootball 2022 is free to install, and you can then obtain additional content by paying. Unfortunately, if the controls and gameplay remain familiar, the graphics are definitely not what gamers expected. Here, therefore, 27 tweets that prove how disappointed internet users were by the changes that have occurred. These are not tender … But behind them hide a fund of undeniable truth.

You surprise me that FIFA they continue to play with our balls, tema what the competition offers

They have a Messi with Down’s syndrome https://t.co/KKDCF43HrV September 30, 2021

Konami is already working on eFootball 2023 pic.twitter.com/SPHRY7j2oJ September 30, 2021

Bahahahaha he left the barca club partner of Konami, they ravaged his mouth at the base that was it https://t.co/vSfuO2TWFK pic.twitter.com/ycDyMvCxcH September 30, 2021

Konami has officially murdered its football license in Mondovision. Courage to the brave who are going to turn on their consoles to play this shit. If you are also Barça supporters, go see a psychologist, it’s for your good … September 30, 2021

# eFootball2022

Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ouaiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

2 years of work for ……. that? I forgave for Pes 2020, Pes 2021. But that’s the last straw. Good luck @Konami pic.twitter.com/c7gYoQwBQL September 30, 2021

LEAK@Konami confirms the presence of Pionel Pessi in eFootball ™ 2022. pic.twitter.com/OFizcKwyki September 30, 2021

Konami in 2020: we are not leaving PES21 but a season update to focus on the nextgen

Konami in 2021: well, we will not be ready in time, we will release a demo in seven, full game in nov

Konami in Sept21: well, in fact it’s a mobile game, we put the carrot on you

Thank you for your € September 30, 2021

I was a full match on # eFootball2022, after a very big tackle from Lukaku, the coach himself closed the hole so that the match could continue under the best conditions. The level of AI is really higher than in # FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/wQ9qxB9kso September 30, 2021

But Mbappe’s head And why is there a star above the logo? # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/Hfv9rYA7Fk September 30, 2021

The hamburger mouth

When you see it When you see it

in real advertising # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/QRf2k2EfNv September 30, 2021

Leo Messi in e-football (new version of PES). FIFA’s competition … pic.twitter.com/e9Sv1EYRB6 September 30, 2021

but i’m crying why the developers made Messi autistic there, he’s just two fingers away from drooling there https://t.co/WxyqsD2fiC September 30, 2021

The ambassadors of # eFootball2022 when they saw the final rendering of the game pic.twitter.com/fLZ595m3yb September 30, 2021

Why Lionel Messi looks like

to Köksal Baba in the new version

from PES? pic.twitter.com/AllNh9qTpA September 30, 2021

In real Messi he is entitled to attack Konami for this lack of respect https://t.co/qgxSNeVT12 September 30, 2021

And to say that before Konami it was bangers like PES 5 PES 6 now it is # eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/yUz4ZYwUGW September 30, 2021

It’s terrible what PES has become … A mythical football game from our childhood that is disappearing in the worst possible way September 30, 2021

