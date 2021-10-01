Lab – Bose QC45, still the king of active noise reduction?

4

We were quick to put QuietComfort’s latest addition, the QC45, to the test as soon as we landed it on one of its most iconic aspects: active noise reduction. One thing is certain, the Bose headphones have not lost their luster.

Bose QuietComfort 45 (QC45) Introductory price 350 €



Amazon Amazon 349.99

Amazon Amazon 349.99

Fnac.com Fnac.com 349.99

Boulanger.com Boulanger.com 349.99

Darty.com Darty.com 349.99

Son-Video.com Son-Video.com 354.90 How the price table works

Throughout its existence, the QuietComfort line has always established itself as the essential reference in active noise reduction. This hegemony was very quickly challenged with the arrival of excellent headsets at Sony, Bowers & Wilkins and more recently at Apple. The QC45 having just recently joined the Bose team, we can therefore legitimately wonder if the manufacturer seized the opportunity to once again outstrip its direct competitors …





The very first session of use on the move, in the company of the QC45 already gives us a very large part of the answer: the “active” attenuation provided by this new model is extremely close to that offered by its two predecessors, the QC35 and QC 35 II. The headphones’ active noise reduction still does an admirable job of attenuating a large part of the unwanted surrounding noise: whether it is the rolling noise of a very noisy Parisian metro (both the bass component and the metallic sounds , higher perched in the mediums), those generated by ventilation or the circulation of vehicles in the street. The voices are also very well erased, making this headset an excellent companion to simply isolate yourself in transport or at the office for example, even without music playing.

Insulation measurement: reference signal (black), passive isolation / headphones off (dotted gray), active noise reduction of QC45 (purple). © Digital

On vocals in particular, we still notice a very slight difference in efficiency between the QC45 and the WH-100XM3 / 4, and our measurement confirms it: a few decibels in the midrange region, between 1 and 3-4 kHz separate the headphones from each other. This is really a detail, but the difference can be felt depending on the case, especially in busy public places or in open spaces, and without content being listened to. In the order of the smallest detail, there is also a slightly lower efficiency of the noise reduction of the QC45 at very low frequencies and in rare situations, on certain very serious resonances caused by ventilation circuits or the bearing. of a train, among others. Our laboratory measurement also confirms our very first general impression: no fundamental change has been made between the QC35 II and the QC45, which was already the case between the QC35 and the QC35 II. The overall level of attenuation is virtually identical between the last three versions, and in substance still at the level of the best references of the kind previously cited. Peace of mind, Bose has obviously not decided to change its flagship headset on this point. It is all the more unfortunate that the QC45 still does not take advantage of any advanced setting to customize the level or the behavior of the active noise reduction: there is only one level of attenuation, the highest, point. Even more pity: it is not possible to deactivate the active noise reduction if necessary.

Insulation measurement: reference signal (black), passive isolation / headphones off (dotted gray), listening mode for surrounding noise / Aware (yellow). © Digital

The QC45 nevertheless has one difference if one can say major to highlight compared to its predecessors: a mode of listening to surrounding noises. There is nothing to be emotional about since the vast majority of products on the market offer one, even if the result is very variable depending on the model … Fortunately, the result quite successful on this QC45: the proposed rendering is particularly balanced and quite natural. However, the feedback level remains a little too low to perceive the sounds around us in the best conditions, even conversations, without having to listen. Again, no adjustment of intensity or behavior is accessible on this helmet to compensate … Simplicity is not always good.