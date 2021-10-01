More

    Laowa Argus 35mm f / 0.95 FF review: a very bright fixed focal length for full-frame hybrid Sony, Canon and Nikon

    Technology


    Show EXIF

    Mark
    SONY

    Model
    ILCE-1

    Speed
    1 / 320s, aperture: f / 1.0

    Sensitivity
    ISO 100

    Focal, expo shift
    0/10 mm, 0/10 EV

    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d'Engente / The Digital

    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital

    Show EXIF

    Mark
    SONY

    Model
    ILCE-1

    Speed
    1/400 s, aperture: f / 1.0

    Sensitivity
    ISO 100

    Focal, expo shift
    0/10 mm, 0/10 EV

    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d'Engente / The Digital

    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital

    Show EXIF

    Mark
    SONY

    Model
    ILCE-1

    Speed
    1/1000 s, aperture: f / 1.0

    Sensitivity
    ISO 100

    Focal, expo shift
    0/10 mm, 0/10 EV

    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d'Engente / The Digital

    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital

    Show EXIF

    Mark
    SONY

    Model
    ILCE-1

    Speed
    1 / 500s, aperture: f / 1.0

    Sensitivity
    ISO 100

    Focal, expo shift
    0/10 mm, 0/10 EV


    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d'Engente / The Digital

    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital

    Show EXIF

    Mark
    SONY

    Model
    ILCE-1

    Speed
    1 / 500s, aperture: f / 1.0

    Sensitivity
    ISO 100

    Focal, expo shift
    0/10 mm, 0/10 EV

    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d'Engente / The Digital

    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital

    Show EXIF

    Mark
    SONY

    Model
    ILCE-7RM4

    Speed
    1/250 s, aperture: f / 1.0

    Sensitivity
    ISO 200

    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d'Engente / The Digital

    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital

    Show EXIF

    Mark
    SONY

    Model
    ILCE-7RM4

    Speed
    1/250 s, aperture: f / 1.0

    Sensitivity
    ISO 640

    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d'Engente / The Digital

    © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleJoe Joyce, Yoka’s opponent in the Rio Olympics final, claims his gold medal
    Next article“I spread myself out”: banged up, Chantal Goya explains her misadventure in the street

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC