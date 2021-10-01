Largest ever underwater eruption spawns a volcano

The volcano is 30 to 1,000 times larger than the volcanic edifices usually erected by underwater eruptions.

” It is the largest active underwater eruption ever documented. This is what seismologists at the origin of a study published at the start of the 2021 school year in Nature Geoscience. On May 10, 2018, unusual seismic activity began. The waves – up to magnitude 5.8 – were detected over much of the globe, leaving scientists stunned for some time as they couldn’t identify the source. It is rare that waves are detected in such a wide radius.

” This is the most bizarre and unusual seismic signal “, commented on Twitter a seismologist, who then shared the different recordings: the waves were detected over part of Africa (Kenya, Zambia …), but also in Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and Hawaii. All of this covers a radius of more than 15,000 kilometers. It is not so much the magnitude on the Richter scale that is impressive, but the fact that these are hundreds of seismic, repeated and powerful events, and not a single tremor that would be followed by a few weaker recalls. . This phenomenon is defined as a “seismic swarm”. If it gradually weakened, it continued for months and months, and remains active today.

After an initial analysis, the source of the signals could be traced 50 kilometers off the coast of Mayotte. A research expedition therefore went there at the beginning of 2019: it is the “MAYOBS1” campaign, aboard the Marion Dufresne, a vessel of the French Oceanographic Fleet.

When the ship approached the source area, the scientists did not need to take out their tools to make the first observation: there is a volcano that was not there before.

And suddenly there arose a volcano

The presence of this volcano already makes it possible to confirm the origin of the seismic swarm: a deep magmatic activity. This is an underwater eruption – and the largest ever documented. But the research team obviously did not stop there. Scientists gathered geophysical and marine data. The objective was to reconstruct what happened underground to understand how the volcano formed. To do this, they mobilized a multibeam sonar capable of mapping 8,600 square kilometers of seabed and they placed a network of seismometers on the ocean floor up to 3.5 kilometers deep.

Analysis of these data reveals “ a complex volcanic system, with no known analogue, which takes root very deeply into the lithosphere, remobilizing ancient and newly formed regional tectonic structures to emit on the ocean floor one of the largest volumes of lava in recent centuries “.





The volcano that has formed is not the least: it is 820 meters high. To do this, a volume of 5 cubic kilometers of lava had to condense on the ocean floor. The result is a volcanic structure 30 to 1000 times larger than for the volcanic edifices usually erected by underwater eruptions.

What is surprising, notes the research team, is that such a magmatic flow is usually observed in hot spots on Earth (like Hawaii), while Mayotte is not a hot spot.

Here’s a summary of the potential timeline:

It all started with an imposing reservoir of magma located in a layer of the Earth’s upper mantle (asthenosphere for close friends), just below the lithosphere. Tectonic activity, that is, the movement of the plates, probably damaged the lithosphere, which would have caused a piece of lithosphere to collapse, forming dikes. The magma was therefore drained into these dikes, it was pushed up from the reservoir. As the magma climbed back up, the magma eventually reached the ocean floor, causing the eruption – and the resulting seismic test, as the magma kept pushing out of the reservoir. The movements caused by the eruption likely reactivated faults all around, causing lower frequency seismic events in addition to the eruption.

These findings do not end the research, as observations of the eruption and volcano continue. New eruptions could take place, because the activity of the place remains very intense.

Photo credit of the one:

Feuillet et al., Nature Geoscience, 2021

