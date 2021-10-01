Largest ever underwater eruption spawns massive new volcano

In May 2018, a major seismic event shook the whole world. Recently, researchers at the University of Paris discovered that it was actually an eruption that gave rise to a new submarine volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte. According to them, it is the largest active underwater eruption ever documented.

The New Volcanic Edifice (NVE), as it is called by researchers, rises 820 meters from the seabed. In a new study, researchers show that the prominence did not exist before the earthquake that rocked the island in May 2018.

” This is the largest active underwater eruption ever documented The researchers wrote in their paper. The new underwater edifice, which the researchers say is part of a tectonic structure stretching between the rifts of East Africa and Madagascar, will help scientists understand some deep tectonic processes, as yet little understood. .

A unique volcanic event

The seismic event of the event (still ongoing) began on May 10, 2018. A few days later, on May 15, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake occurred, shaking the neighboring island. Scientists were initially puzzled, but it didn’t take long to realize that a volcanic event had occurred unlike anything seen before. Under the direction of geophysicist Nathalie Feuillet, of the University of Paris, the scientists described their findings in a new article published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The signals pointed to a location about 50 kilometers from the eastern coast of Mayotte, a French territory that is part of the volcanic archipelago of the Comoros, between the eastern coast of Africa and the northern tip of Madagascar. A number of French government institutions therefore sent a research team on site. She could see that it was indeed an underwater mountain that did not exist before.

The team began monitoring the area in February 2019. They used multibeam sonar to map an area of ​​8,600 square kilometers of seabed. They also placed an array of seismometers on the ocean floor, up to 3.5 kilometers deep, and combined this with seismic data from Mayotte.





Between February 25 and May 6, 2019, this network detected 17,000 seismic events, at a depth of approximately 20 to 50 kilometers below the ocean floor. According to the team, this is a very unusual result, as most earthquakes are much shallower. 84 other events were also very unusual, detected at very low frequencies.

Armed with this data, the researchers were able to reconstruct how the formation of the new volcano could have occurred. According to their findings, it all started with a reservoir of magma located deep in the asthenosphere, the molten mantle layer located directly below the Earth’s lithosphere.

Under the new volcano, tectonic processes may have damaged the lithosphere, causing dikes to form that drained magma from a reservoir up the crust, producing earthquake swarms in the process. This material eventually reached the bottom of the sea, where it erupted, producing 5 cubic kilometers of lava and building the new volcano.

Largest underwater volcanic eruption on record

The low-frequency events were likely generated by a shallower, fluid-filled cavity in the crust, which could have been repeatedly excited by seismic deformations on faults near the cavity.

As of May 2019, the extruded volume of the new volcanic edifice was between 30 and 1,000 times greater than that estimated for other deep-water eruptions, making it the largest underwater volcanic eruption on record. ” The volumes and flows of lava emitted during the Mayotte magmatic event are comparable to those observed during the eruptions of the largest hot spots on Earth », Write the researchers.

” Future scenarios could include another caldera collapse, underwater eruptions on the upper slope, or eruptions on land. Large lava flows and cones on the upper slope and on the coast of Mayotte indicate that this has happened in the past. Since the discovery of the new volcanic edifice, an observatory has been set up to monitor activity in real time, and return excursions continue to follow the evolution of the eruption and the buildings. », They conclude.

Source: Nature Geoscience