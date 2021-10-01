Laury Thilleman sets a very bad example on Instagram and draws the wrath of internet users

Laury Thilleman is full of energy and often sets herself challenges. The latest? Go down an escalator in the wrong direction. The goal of the former Miss France has certainly been achieved but not without consequences.

Laury Thilleman leads a life at 100 miles an hour. Discovered in 2010 during her Miss France election, the 30-year-old Breton woman multiplies projects, collaborations and invests body and soul in the protection of the environment. Limiting her air travel to the maximum, she encourages her subscribers to do the same and join her in this battle. Garbage collection on the beach, bicycle trips, seasonal consumption, Laury Thilleman is an example to follow in this area. But the big child she remained sometimes does stupid things.

This Thursday, September 30, the wife of Juan Arbelaez posted a video of her in full swing on her Instagram account. We see her going down a moving escalator but against the grain and in stiletto heels please! To see the immense smile she displays once she gets to the bottom, Laury Thilleman is not a little proud to have taken up this challenge. Fans joined in his euphoria and this shot of good humor broadcast on the Web. Others did not appreciate his gesture. Followed by a million people on the social network, a few might have the bad idea to follow his lead. A detail that his detractors have obviously underlined in the comments of the publication.





His behavior criticized

Some did not go dead hand: “Unbearable! “,” Nice to give the idea to children “,” Dangerous, forbidden “,” I thought you were smarter “. These criticisms, Laury Thilleman does not want to pay attention to them. She prefers to spend (…)

