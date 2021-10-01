Leisure Vehicle Show: discovering converted vans

With the health crisis, many travelers have had to rethink the way they go on vacation. And this is reflected in the leisure vehicle market, which is showing growth of 25% (on vans, vans and motor homes) according to the organizers of the 55th edition of the Leisure Vehicle Show. This event, which takes place at Le Bourget from September 25 to October 3, is an opportunity to discover all the latest news and innovations in a 200,000 m² space bringing together some 150 exhibitors. And there is a trend that is asserting itself more and more. In strong growth, the “van life”Has actually seen its number of followers skyrocket. Converted vans and vans, more compact and discreet than traditional motorhomes, are attracting more and more customers. According to a survey carried out by the manufacturers’ union (UniVDL) and Ipsos, more than a third of owners of leisure vehicles made their purchases in 2020, with the health crisis linked to Covid-19. And this trend is stronger among owners of vans and vans.





We therefore went to take a closer look at what is currently being done in this market. There are vans fitted out for all tastes and all budgets, since they can be fitted out as well by their owners as by a specialized company (Westfalia, Pilote …), or even by the vehicle manufacturer (this is the case Volkswagen’s famous California). Discover these atypical vehicles in video.