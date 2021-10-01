Lemnis Gate test by jeuxvideo.com

After an attractive first contact and a summer beta phase, we were able to try our hand at the final version of Lemnis Gate. This FPS concept hairy, but devilishly intriguing promises games where tactics prevail over skill and aim. Is that enough to make Lemnis Gate a staple in competitive shooter? This is what we will see.

Perfectly oiled mechanics

Let us try to concisely recall the concept of Lemnis Gate. This will not be an easy task, because the game mechanics of the Ratloop title are much easier to understand than to explain. This shooter articulates its gameplay around a system of time loops. The players are taken in turn and interact with the ghost of the players who came before them. Understand by this that a bot accurately reproduces all the actions of the player in question. Let’s use a concrete example. In the first round, player 1 takes control of point A. In the second round, player 2 kills player 1’s ghost at the start of his time loop. The latter was therefore unable to capture objective A. In the third round, player 3 kills player 2, which re-establishes the first loop. Objective A is therefore captured. The entire Lemnis Gate experience is based on this idea. The interactions overlap and it is the team that wins the final resolution. What solidifies this concept all the more is the implementation of heroes. In each round, players can play a different champion among the 7 available. Each of them has a special ability and a specific weapon. Their usefulness varies and a hero selected at the right time can be decisive. For example, Carnage is equipped with a rocket launcher and unlocks a situation where enemies are too clustered. The robot Karl will be happy to create protective fields around a player whose action was decisive in the previous round. Vendetta is an excellent opening hero, as his ability to land automatic turrets ensures his effectiveness throughout the game. Toxin can easily control points thanks to his teleportation and his ability to place poison on the ground. In short, you have to see the heroes of Lemnis Gate as chess pieces that you have to play at the right time and from which you have to get the most out of them. Also, you have to be parsimonious, as each character can only be used once per half. These decisions are essential and require thinking and acting quickly. Despite what one might think, the turn-based parts of Lemnis Gate are rhythmic. Analyzing the opposing strategy and choosing your hero intelligently requires real reflection. This impressive game system of mastery combines skill and tactical choices with a certain elegance. Turning a game over to a relevant champion selection and a well-placed shot is worth its weight in peanuts. The fights offered by Lemnis Gate have no equivalent and just for that, we recommend anyone tired of the uniformity of contemporary FPS to try it.

However, we may have a little more reservations about balancing and the rules of the games. Indeed, the team that plays last has a clear advantage in the clashes. It’s very simple, the latter can act in peace knowing that no more variable will be able to encroach on its strategy. To solve this problem, the developers have opted for games in two rounds. Thus each team plays first in one of the two rounds. It is a relevant choice but it is common for matches to end in a tie. In this case, it is the player points that decide the winners. The team which will have carried out the most kills or destroyed the most objectives wins. This understandable choice promotes equal opportunity, but it also means that the winner is not always the one who made the best tactical choices. And while those rules make sense and Lemnis Gate’s core gameplay is downright awesome, the title doesn’t shine with the same intensity in all of its game modes. Ratloop’s FPS is playable in 1v1 and 2v2. Several variations are available. Some offer all players to play their round simultaneously. Others allow teammates to launch at the same time while another option allows opponents to compete against each other at the same time. These more direct working modes offer intense action, but still lose strategy. This allows players to find an experience that suits them, but it’s pretty clear that simultaneous 1v1 offers far fewer tactical choices than turn-based 2v2. Additionally, players have no way of knowing which hero opponents have selected. Some characters, like Toxic, can therefore be completely useless. Participants quickly fall back on versatile characters. These “simultaneous” modes therefore reduce the fields of possibilities from a tactical point of view, which is a shame. We feel that in some modes, the developers have deliberately smoothed out some aspects of Lemnis Gate to avoid losing part of the audience. In addition, this multiplication of game modes divides the player base. Finding the type of game you want can sometimes be quite slow despite the crossplay, which is never a good sign when launching a title.





An FPS like no other

Still, once hooked by the mechanics of Lemnis Gate, the most competitive players can jump into the ranked queue (fortunately because at the time of writing the normal queue does not seem to be working) and beat on 12 different cards. If it is a little early to be able to attest to their competitive rigor and it is very common that some abuse is possible when launching a shooter, we can only congratulate the level design of these maps. Usually articulated around a traditional three-way architecture, these play areas offer multiple strategies and ways of approaching the different objectives. Whether you are defending or capturing an area, there is always a loophole to exploit and a passage suited to a particular hero. A mobile character goes through the roofs? Chrono, the sniper can take an advantageous position and get rid of it. Is the capture area bombarded with rockets? Rush can down lanes in a fraction of a second while dashing to get rid of the shooter. These maps work wonderfully well with the cast and gameplay of Lemnis Gate, while the surveillance phases, which allow you to observe the map using a drone, are a great way to grasp the map and hone in on the map. its strategy.

Finally, we may reproach Lemnis Gate for its artistic direction which lacks personality and a somewhat withdrawn cast. If the heroes are interesting from a playful point of view, their visual characterization is far from unforgettable. You can nevertheless slightly customize your heroes by unlocking in-game cosmetics. And if the title seems a little greedy for the displayed result, the games remain readable in all circumstances and the interface provides essential information. An icon indicating the hero of the players is visible at all times and it is possible to mark a location or an enemy for the whole round during the drone phases.

Conclusion



Strong points Well-implemented time loops

Turn-based modes that favor tactical choices

12 excellent maps

7 heroes with various uses

A successful concept

Crossplay and ranked queue at launch

A truly original and refreshing competitive FPS Weak points The “simultaneous” modes, much less interesting

Sometimes frustrating draws (the winner is chosen arbitrarily)

Sometimes it takes too long to find a part

A generic DA

Lemnis Gate is a clever and damn well-designed game. Emphasizing tactical choices over pure skill, this original turn-based shooter impresses. Its successful concept mixing FPS and time loops gives rise to refreshing clashes. Too bad that part of its content neglects strategy in favor of less interesting direct confrontations. Hopefully his player base, already sparse, does not dwindle too quickly, because Lemnis Gate goes to the end of his excellent concept. Its presence in Xbox Game Pass should however be able to mitigate this problem.