Lidl launches its first loyalty card

Offered in the form of a smartphone application, this card called Lidl Plus obviously offers discounts but also a range of services.

Unlike all of its competitors, Lidl has never offered a loyalty program or card to its customers. A difference now erased since the distributor announces this Friday the launch of Lidl Plus, a loyalty program that takes the form of a smartphone application (iPhone and Android).

“We have not had a Loyalty Card for 32 years … Today, our unique brand model and the success of our supermarkets allow us to create a loyalty program adapted to the expectations of French people”, explains Michel Biero , executive director of purchasing and marketing.

It must be said that French consumers are fond of it. 95% of them have a loyalty program and 81% of retail customers are members of a program of this type.

Repositioning

Still, you have to differentiate yourself. Lidl thus announces “an innovative program which stands out from the competition”. In fact, the merchant will give access via this App to his online catalog or even to scratch games.





“Other developments will be offered in the future, it is an application that will live with our customers”, adds Michel Biero. The group cites, for example, a recipe proposal, a highlighting of the most popular products in stores and online, personalized product proposals …

And to promote Lidl Plus, “the general public will be able to take advantage of an exceptional partnership with the artist Kendji Girac and win 1000 concert tickets throughout France on the singer’s tour,” adds the group.

For Lidl, this launch is a new step in its repositioning strategy which aims to move upmarket and move away from its image of hard discounter with a proposal that is more and more similar to traditional players in distribution.