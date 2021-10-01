Life sentence for this police officer accused of raping and killing a young woman

the essential

In the UK, Wayne Couzens, a 48-year-old police officer, was sentenced to life in prison yesterday for the rape and murder of Londoner Sarah Everard in March.

The most severe sentence provided for by the British system, it is in the image of the fear caused by this sordid affair and by the fate of the victim, Sarah Everard, 33 years old: handcuffed in the middle of the street as she returned on foot of a dinner with friends under the pretext of a breach of confinement, his body was found burned in a wood a week later.

In announcing his verdict at the Old Bailey Criminal Court in London, Judge Adrian Fulford insisted on “particularly brutal circumstances” adding that the accused, a married police officer with two children, had gone “to hunt a woman alone to kidnap and rape her “and that he must have realized that he” might need to kill her “.





After claiming to have handed Sarah Everard alive to three men from Eastern Europe, Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, rape and murder of the young marketing manager.

After this “false arrest”, he raped her and strangled her with his belt before burning her body, a few meters from land belonging to him. At the verdict, the family of the victim said they were relieved by the severity of the sentence, saying that “the world is safer with (Couzens) in prison”.

Feeling insecure

After this murder, thousands of women shared their feeling of insecurity on social networks, calling on politicians to act against violence against women.

The government has since announced new measures, deemed disappointing by associations as rape convictions have fallen in recent years despite an increase in complaints.

“I think a lot of women feel a lot of grief and anger,” said Roxanne, a 20-year-old student who accused London police yesterday in court of having “blood on their hands.”