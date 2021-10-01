Liga – Barça – Ronald Koeman strikes back: “I’m sick of having to defend myself”

This time, no press release. This Friday, Ronald Koeman decided to face the press, which had many questions to ask him about the crisis that is currently brewing at FC Barcelona. As the Dutch coach prepares to face Atlético de Madrid on Saturday, his responses are sure to make the headlines in Spain. And in particular that on Joan Laporta, its president. “Hello, my friends from the press! How good to see you again! “, he launched in the preamble upon his arrival in the press room, while he has been targeted by critics since the rout against Benfica Lisbon, Wednesday in C1 (3-0).

I’m here for the love of the club

“The president was here (at the Barça training center, editor’s note) this (Friday) morning, but I did not see him. We were preparing for the match and we trained, so I didn’t see him. But I have eyes and ears…, he slipped. My relationship with the president? I prefer not to answer.“Relaunched, the Barça coach was very annoyed.”The team is the most important thing, not me. I am here for the love of the club, I have come in a very complicated situation and it seems more complicated than the first day. Everyone has their opinion but I am only interested in my players and the preparation for tomorrow’s match. “





“I’m sick of having to defend myself all the time. It does not make sense. It won’t be for today, but someday I’d like to say what I think about it all“, tackled the former coach Oranje. Asked about his condition, Koeman used the understatement:”Honestly, it could get better“, he slipped, smiling. To the question of a journalist who asked him his best and worst memories at Barça, Koeman replied with humor:”This question, looks like I’m already gone! The best time, I would say, is when signing, to become a Barca coach. And the worst moment? Messi’s departure“, Koeman said.

