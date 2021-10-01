Ligue 1 – Bosz, Rudi Garcia, Genesio …: The “talk”, the club argument of Aulas to give credibility to his coaches

In 34 years of business, Jean-Michel Aulas has developed what we could call “automatisms”. The boss of Olympique Lyonnais, recently elected “best president in the history of French football” by France Football, is a man of habits: he never misses an opportunity to put forward the virtuous model of “the OL institution”, jumps on each decision unfavorable to his club to sharply criticize the arbitration, says all he does. thinks (or almost) on Twitter and fights, sometimes against thick and thin, sometimes against his own supporters, to defend his choices.

In recent years, “JMA” has regularly used another argument to give its coaches a little boost. The tool? The chat. The idea? To extol the speeches of the intimacy of the Lyon locker room, in order to give credibility to the coaches and, at the same time, to offer them a little time.

The president of Gones has just played one of his favorite cards to evoke the start of Peter Bosz’s mandate, much more convincing in the philosophy of the game than in the results. “He finds the right harmony and I find it great, confided Jean-Michel Aulas to our colleagues from the Team at the beginning of the week. I came to see a few talks, he has a real influence, and this is the first time that I saw players applaud their coach after his talk“The Dutchman is not the first to receive similar compliments, however. Sylvinho, he was entitled to the reverse process.

December 2019: Garcia, the saving talk before chaos

Rudi Garcia has been installed for several months but the mayonnaise does not take. Nor in the field, where OL completed a particularly poor first part of the season. Even less in the stands, where the supporters have still not accepted the arrival of the former OM coach, not always very tender with the Rhone club in the past.

On December 10, 2019, Lyon played its qualification for the eighth of C1 against Leipzig. And miraculously gets it (2-2) after being led by two goals at the break and despite a very poor performance in terms of content. On the ground, things degenerate: an altercation breaks out between some players and members of the Bad Gones. The climate is deleterious.

The talk that Jean-Michel Aulas liked

“Against RB Leipzig, he made an exceptional half-time talk. I don’t know if it was the basis of the reaction of the players, but it was exceptional. I like working with Rudi Garcia, I trust him, and today I say he does a good job“. (on RMC)

What happened next

Despite OL’s surprise run in the Final 8 of the Champions League in the summer of 2020 and then a brilliant first part of the following season – the Gones were at the top of Ligue 1 at mid-term – Rudi Garcia announces that he slams the door after missing the qualification for C1. His management did nothing to hold him back anyway. At the time of leaving, the coach attacks Juninho, without naming him. This will push Jean-Michel Aulas to step up and accuse him of “rewrite history“.

February 2019: Genesio, an “exceptional” talk before a contract extension… canceled

Bruno Genesio survives. Despite the disenchantment of a good part of the Lyon supporters and a delicate first half of the season, the Rhone coach manages to straighten out and take his team with him. Since the start of the calendar year, OL have gone on six L1 matches without defeat, before facing PSG. Les Gones overthrow the Parisian ogre. Their coach is still looking for a contract extension …





The talk that Jean-Michel Aulas liked

“The terms have been fixed [au sujet de la prolongation de contrat, NDLR], but once again he knew how to prepare his team, choose the players, give an exceptional talk by giving his players the confidence which allowed them to play the game they made. Of course he scores points, but he has been scoring for 3 years. “

What happened next

A stampede. Lyon alternated the good and the frankly mediocre before completely stalling at the beginning of April. The elimination in the semi-final of the Coupe de France against Rennes went extremely badly, while Jean-Michel Aulas had planned to announce the extension of his coach’s contract that evening. Finally, the Rhone leader decides to postpone his decision at the end of the season. But face “to a fairly negative climate, to put it mildly, which constitutes a major obstacle for the team, the club and the players“, as he will admit himself, Bruno Genesio finally decides to leave his post.

October 2019: Sylvinho, the counterexample

First coach chosen by Juninho, Sylvinho completely misses his debut on the OL bench. Never had the Rhone club started a season so badly since the last year of Claude Puel’s mandate, in 2010. And after six games without a win in Ligue 1, the derby against Saint-Etienne is looming. Jean-Michel Aulas, who had chosen to leave a little room for “Juni” on the media scene, takes control. And critically, indirectly, the talks of the Brazilian coach, much more comfortable when it comes to heating the supporters to white at the training center.

What had not pleased Jean-Michel Aulas

“Juninho needs to be closer to the talks, to the locker room. With Sylvinho, they must play the game of total complementarity. He has a wealth of technical knowledge that deserves to be further exploited. Sylvinho must be given even more possibilities to interact with Juninho. For me, a sports director can go so far as to give advice, or even make demands on the way of playing, the devices or the tactical instructions.. “(on L’Equipe)

What happened next

The defeat in the derby (1-0) is one too many. In the process, the Lyon management launches the procedure for breach of contract of the Brazilian. And is preparing to welcome Rudi Garcia.

