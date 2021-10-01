Loana breaks the silence and makes shattering revelations about her mental state!

The past few months have been epic for Loana! With the hindsight that she considers necessary, she gives us behind the scenes on a set.

Loana as we have never read it!

How Loana has changed since this portrait! In any case, there is something thatObjeko can not deny. She has unconditional love for her fans. And they try to give it back as they can. Unfortunately for her, since her victory in the first season of Secret Story, it’s been a roller coaster ride. Whenever something good happens to him, a cataclysm devastates all previous efforts. Admittedly, the rumors about him only aggravated this feeling of loss of balance. However, questioned by our colleagues here, Eryl’s friend decides to put things straight once and for all with her detractors. Hang in there, we are entering a zone of turbulence!

Loana has never denied having serious health problems. However, today, she wants to take her life back in hand. In any case, she owes a lot of credit to the team that treated her and found the drug solution suited to her pathology. What is she suffering from? By putting the words on her ills, we understand then that she has come back from so far! ” I am bipolar. My condition has stabilized. I no longer have manic or depressive phases. “

What hell !

Moreover, Loana knows very well that she will have to be vigilant all her life. If she doesn’t want to rock and prove these old demons right, she knows what she has to do! Anxious to justify to her fans, she tells them absolutely everything about the ins and outs of her bipolarity. Moreover, the time of her various hospitalizations, she took the time to document herself on the subject. Here is the summary of his investigations. ” We often have addictions, be it drugs, drugs, alcohol… (…) I have to control myself because I always need to have a crutch in principle. Now i’m fighting it ! »Objeko keep her fingers crossed that she manages to win the battle!





Secondly, Loana remembers every minute of those horrible twenty-one days ” isolated »Inside a psychiatric establishment. Qualified as ” Calvary“, She then delivered chilling details about her daily life at the time. ” I was in an isolation room for a week. You only have one bed in a room that is white. The creepiest thing is that I was the only one in the service! There were no other patients. “ Whether in the corridors or in the refectory, she does not meet anyone ” who to say hello to“, Apart from doctors and nurses. ” I felt like I was in the fourth dimension (…) I spent three weeks like the monks, not talking! ” Besides, cut off from her entourage ” family and friends ” but also from “the outside”, she has no other choice but to endure in order to rebuild herself better!

After the Covid, Loana recommends the vaccine!

But this is not the only mind-blowing health episode that Loana tells us. Victim of Covid-19, she tells us about the devastating effects of the coronavirus. Plunged into a coma, she finally came to her senses. Alas, she has to learn everything again to get her head out of the water. ” I couldn’t walk. When I wanted to get up, I fell. I had three days of physiotherapy, she reveals. JI spoke like an 8 year old girl. ” Regarding this detail, she tells us that it did not last, but that it is ” intubation that damaged the vocal cords. “ Like her reality TV colleague Moundir, she necessarily encourages her fans who are suspicious of health authorities to get vaccinated.

Thanks to the tour project with Eryl, Loana is gradually regaining a taste in life and above all self-confidence. Full of courage, she knows that the road will be long to stop the disease and ” rto become who I would like to be in my eyes. ” Moreover, she takes the opportunity to draw a line on her past and those who have tried to change her or who have wronged her. Without naming her, we can imagine that she refers to Sylvie Ortega Munos. Recently, Cyril Hanouna tries to patch them up on his set. Objeko feels that there is still a way to go … but wish him all the best in the world!

