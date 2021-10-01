Lollichon looks back on Donnarumma’s match against ManCity

This Tuesday, PSG won against Manchester City (2-0) in the shock of the 2nd day of the Champions League. A meeting which was notably marked by the first of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Champions League. Performing, the Italian international made a few decisive saves before Leo Messi’s goal (74th minute). For The Parisian, the head of the goalkeeper department in Chelsea – Christophe Lollichon – returned to the performance of the 2021 European champion It front of Skyblues.





“It’s a match that will add its share of questions to the staff and the coach. He showed all the influence that Donnarumma could have in the penalty area, outside his goal line. And it’s still extremely secure defensively, especially for center-backs. In the Champions League, it seems to me that he scored quite a few points anyway. Against a big team “, said Christophe Lollichon to the Paris daily. “Navas could also have achieved this performance against City? Yes, but today there are facts which show that Donnarumma was reassuring. He took an incredible place which made it difficult for City. He was present in the aerial game where I think Navas would have probably been a little more in difficulty on certain types of balloons. But be careful, we are not going to break Navas because Donnarumma had a great match, that would be really very stupid and very unfair! “