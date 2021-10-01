Loto FDJ result of Wednesday, September 29, 2021: online draw

The Loto draw on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 will bring into play a whole new jackpot for 2 million euros. Indeed, in quick succession, two winners won jackpots in the French Loto, pocketing 3 million euros in Corse-du-Sud for one and 2 million euros in Moselle for the other. This Wednesday evening, how about getting your hands on the jackpot of 2 million euros from this draw? The Loto result will be to follow from 8:50 p.m.

Update of 09/29/2021 at 8:45 p.m.: the draw is online

No great millionaire in the Loto draw this Wednesday, September 29, 2021, the jackpot of 2 million euros will therefore increase by an additional million euros to reach the 3 million euros mark on Saturday evening. During this draw, several hundred thousand grids were however winners, we hope that you are among the winners of the evening.

The time for the long series of draws without a winner is already long gone, which led the jackpot to soar towards its record of 26 million euros won on September 11. Indeed, twice in a row, the Loto draws on Saturday and Monday evening hit the mark and allowed two players to realize their respective dreams of becoming millionaires in the French national lottery.

Tonight, for this Wednesday September 29 draw, last draw of the month, don’t forget to play a grid before 8:15 pm and the close of the bets. Luck could be on your side.

The new Loto draw for this Wednesday evening will have its rules being the same as any other draw. Namely, you will be able to play one or more grids until 8:15 p.m. and that whether you are more an online player or in point of sale.

On the price side, it will cost you € 2.20 to play a single Loto grid, but up to several hundred euros if you decide to be tempted by one of the multiple Loto combinations allowing you to tick up to 9 different numbers.





As for the probabilities of winning, you will have a 1 in 6 chance of winning one of the intermediate prize ranks and even a 1 in 4 chance of winning by playing a Loto grid with the 2nd draw option.

Result of the Loto draw this Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 8:50 p.m.

The Loto draw for this Wednesday, September 29 will see its winning numbers be posted online from 8:50 p.m. Don’t wait a second to set up your alarm clock. In addition to tonight’s winning combinations, you will also have the opportunity to follow the daily payout table and the ten Loto codes from the raffle.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about Loto FDJ

What is the amount of the Loto jackpot in play on Wednesday, September 29, 2021?

The Loto jackpot amounted to 2 million euros on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. This new throw-in follows a draw won on Monday evening in the Moselle department.

Until what time can we play a Loto grid?

It is possible for any French player to play a Loto grid online or at a point of sale until 8.15 p.m. This grid can be played in the classic way for € 2.20 or with the 2nd draw option.

At what time can we find the results of the Loto draw?

The time for the dissemination of results is scheduled for 8:50 pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. To follow the winning numbers of the two combinations and then the ten Loto codes, log in around 9:00 pm.