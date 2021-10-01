Loum Tchaouna, the latest revelation from Stade Rennais

Great operation for Stade Rennais. The Rouge-et-Noirs won this Thursday evening, in the Netherlands, on the lawn of Vitesse Arnhem (1-2, 2nd day of the Conference Europa League). A major success in the race for qualification for the next round. But more than the result, obtained after being led to the score, the Bretons will retain the first tenure full of promise of Loum Tchaouna (18 years). Appeared a few minutes during the draw in Bordeaux a few days earlier (1-1, 8th day of Ligue 1), the winger was this time launched by Bruno Genesio.

And the left-hander frankly did not disappoint for his second professional appearance. It was first he who obtained the equalizer penalty, transformed by Sehrou Guirassy (54th). It was always he who then served, from the right side, Kamaldeen Sulemana for the winning goal (70th). A full match, played in its entirety, which clearly makes you want to see it again in action. So, inevitably, the young man was entitled to the praise of his family at the end of the game, starting with his coach, interviewed at a post-match press conference.





Genesio and Terrier under the spell

“I found that to occupy a side in our 4-4-2, it was the right choice tonight, knowing that we replay Sunday at 1 pm. I wanted to let Kamaldeen recover well. It seemed to me that it was the best choice for tonight. Loum showed he was able to respond, and he did even better than I expected ”, he savored. In the columns of West France, Martin Terrier, who came into play at the break, also praised the performance of the product from the Rennes training center, selected for the next Marbella Tournament with the French U19 team.

“We talked a lot with him before the match, everyone prepared him well for his premiere. He is someone who is listening every day. He was initially very important defensively, by making the folds. And he is decisive on both goals. It’s a successful first and I’m very happy with it ”, confided the former Lyonnais. The person concerned, he was not towards the tense microphones, protected by the club. A club which, after Eduardo Camavinga and Lesley Ugochukwu, to speak only of recent months, has proven that it knows how to do it when it comes to young talents.