Luis Suarez reconsiders his departure and attacks Ronald Koeman

In full doubt about his future at FC Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman has once again received criticism. Luis Suarez (34), who left Catalonia in 2019 to join Atlético Madrid, spoke about his relationship with the Dutch technician before the duel between Colchoneros and Barça, this Saturday (9 p.m.). “In Barcelona, ​​Koeman told me ‘if tomorrow you don’t sign at Atlético, on Sunday against Villarreal I’ll rule you out.’ How? ‘Or’ What ? If I don’t get into your plans, you’re gonna put me aside. Is it just a matter of transfer? To treat me like that, to send me to train apart like I was 15, it hurt me. I was disappointed … “, he explained to Sport.





“I came home crying. It was contempt, because I never messed up. I was training without making the head despite everything that was going on, because I am a professional while waiting for the best solution. And the President, him, distorted and filtered the information, saying that Suarez was bad for the locker room… that Suarez this, that Suarez that… ”, added the Uruguayan striker, who seems very motivated before playing against his former club.