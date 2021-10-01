Luis Suarez’s confidences on Lionel Messi’s departure from PSG and the MNM trio

What follows after this advertisement

Between Luis Suarez (34 years old) and Lionel Messi (34 years old), it’s life to death. Since their joint adventure at FC Barcelona, ​​the two men have been inseparable. So, inevitably, the Uruguayan is a privileged witness of the trajectory of La Pulga. Long questioned by Sport this Friday, el Pistolero thus tells behind the scenes of the departure of the Argentinian from Barça for Paris SG this summer. A transfer that surprised him enormously. “As a friend, I had to be there, support him, not let him bow his head or let go. It surprised me because everything was settled. Leo was happy, I spent the holidays with him and he was delighted “, he confided before continuing.

“He said to me: ‘I am going to finish my career in Barcelona, ​​which I have always wanted, the club gave me everything and the children are happy”. In an hour, everything changed. For me, it was a blow to all that it meant to Leo. I was not there at the time and I joined him when I saw that he was in pain. Leo loves the club, he owes a lot to Barcelona. He left like a lord, which he is. The best player in club history. He left without really knowing what happened, because, of course, the way, that everything changes in the space of an hour, it bothered him ”, he slipped, explaining that the native of Rosario was bitter.





“The MNM? It’s scary … “

“I know some things hurt him and he left like a lord and a great. Leo knows he has always given everything for the club and the club has given everything for him ”, he confessed. The Barça page delicately turned, the winner of the last Copa América left to join Neymar at Paris SG to form with Kylian Mbappé, the MNM, a line of attack that makes your mouth water. The celestial striker, too, is impatiently waiting to see the trio at work. But above all, he is happy that his friend has found an environment conducive to his happiness.

“I’m happy to see Leo happy, first and foremost. I also have a great relationship with Ney and I am very happy that he is having fun with Leo. He said he wanted to play with him again and it could be done. It’s scary to face them because they are three very great players and we’ll see when they start to have the same chemistry as the three of us (Messi, Suarez, Neymar, editor’s note). We made the best attacking line because of what we did and what we won. We saw him when we were scoring. When we shared everything, the free kicks, the penalties … The public benefits from this kind of players ”, he concluded. The challenge is on!