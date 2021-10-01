Lyon tames Bordeaux / D1 Arkéma / J5 / Bordeaux-Lyon (1-4) / SOFOOT.com

More

    Bordeaux women 1-4 Lyon women

    Goals: Jaurena (3e) for the Girondines // Macario (7e), Majri (26e), Mbock (74e, sp) & Damaris (87e) for OL

    OL continue to flawlessly.

    For this first shock of the season, the players of Sonia Bompastor have chained a fifth victory in as many meetings this Friday in Bordeaux (1-4). However, the vice-champions of France were surprised at the start after a bad recovery from Kadeisha Buchanan. Inès Jaurena took the opportunity to open the scoring closely (1-0, 3e). A short-lived advantage, since Catarina Macario put the Fenottes back on the right track four minutes later with a dry shot at the entrance to the area (1-1, 7e).

    Galvanized, the Lyonnaises took control of the game and the scoreboard after a free kick combination perfectly concluded by Amel Majri (1-2, 26e). Embarrassed by the Girondines in the second half, OL did not go far from the correctional, but Claire Lavogez missed the frame on a recovery error from Christiane Endler. Luck too much for the Bordelaises, who finally cracked twice at the end of the game on a penalty from Griedge Mbock (1-3, 74e) and a helmet shot from Damaris Egurrola (1-4, 87e).

    The Lyon machine is now ready for Häcken and the Champions League.


    Women’s Bordeaux (4-3-3): Chavas – Périsset, Gilles, Berkely, Lardez – Folkertsma, Bilbault, Jaurena (Cardia, 62e) – Lavogez (Gomes, 75e), Snoeijs, Perea (Garbino, 46e). Coach: Patrice Lair.

    Lyon Olympic Women (4-3-3): Endler – Carpenter, Buchanan, Mbock, Morroni (Bacha, 59e) – Henry (Damaris, 75e), Van de Donk, Majri (Bruun, 62e) – Cascarino, Malard (Laurent, 46e), Macario. Coach: Sonia Bompastor.

    In the other match:

    Women’s Montpellier 1-2 Fleury

    Goals: Fowler (90e+4) for the MHSC // Le Garrec (24e) & Karczewska (85e) for Fleury
